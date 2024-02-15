Veterans Bridge Home Joins The Department Of Labor's Employment Navigator And Partnership Program To Support Transitioning Service Members

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / Veterans Bridge Home is honored to announce its partnership with the U.S. Department of Labor's (DOL) Veterans' Employment and Training Service (VETS) through the Employment Navigator and Partnership Program (ENPP). This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our unwavering commitment to support Veterans and their families in their transition from military to civilian life.





The ENPP is an innovative initiative designed to provide transitioning service members and their spouses with enhanced career assistance at select military installations worldwide. This program builds upon the foundational classroom instruction provided by the agency's Transition Assistance Program (TAP), offering personalized one-on-one support through Employment Navigators. These navigators play a crucial role in connecting service members with essential resources, ensuring they receive the support needed during and after their transition out of the service.

"We are pleased that Veterans Bridge Home is participating in the Employment Navigator and Partnership Program Initiative," said Ivan Denton, Director, National Programs, US Department of Labor, Veterans' Employment and Training Service. "Meaningful career opportunities are a priority for transitioning service members, and their families. With VBH's support, we can meet many of the needs of these job seekers."

Veterans Bridge Home will work alongside the DOL and other ENPP partners to offer a comprehensive suite of services tailored to the unique needs of Veterans and their families. These services include digital matching of skills and experiences, workforce training, employment mentorship, access to hiring events, and networking opportunities with organizations committed to employing Veterans. Additionally, we will provide apprenticeship opportunities, employment referrals and placement, and other wrap-around services and resources.

"Our partnership with the DOL's Employment Navigator and Partnership Program is a testament to our dedication to the veteran community," said Blake Bourne, CEO, of Veterans Bridge Home. "We are excited to leverage this opportunity to further enhance our support for transitioning service members and their spouses, helping them find meaningful employment and successfully integrate into civilian life."

For more information about Veterans Bridge Home and our involvement in the ENPP, please visit our website at VeteransBridgeHome .

About Veterans Bridge Home: Veterans Bridge Home is a non-profit organization dedicated to connecting Veterans and their families to community resources and opportunities, facilitating their successful transition to civilian life. Based in Charlotte, NC, we offer a range of services throughout the Carolinas designed to address the unique challenges faced by Veterans, including employment support, networking, and access to healthcare and housing resources.

