Outerbox Appoints Jeff Allen As New CEO

COPLEY, OH / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / OuterBox, a leading provider of digital marketing services and eCommerce website design, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jeff Allen as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).



Jeff Allen - CEO of OuterBox



Jeff Allen joins OuterBox after serving in various executive roles, most recently as Chief Operating Officer (COO) at a prominent digital marketing agency. His tenure at the forefront of digital innovation and his strategic vision make him the ideal candidate to lead OuterBox into its next phase of growth and expansion.

"I'm honored and excited to take on the role of CEO at OuterBox," said Allen. "I believe in the company's mission, values, and potential for growth. I'm committed to building upon the strong foundation laid by Justin Smith and the talented team here to drive continued success and deliver exceptional results for our clients."

Justin Smith, the founder and outgoing CEO of OuterBox, will transition to a new role as a member of the board. Smith's visionary leadership and dedication have been instrumental in shaping OuterBox into the industry-leading company it is today.

Reflecting on his time as CEO, Smith remarked, "It's been an incredible journey leading OuterBox from its inception to where it is today. I'm immensely proud of what we've accomplished. I'm excited to see more growth and success as Jeff Allen leads the company forward with a commitment to excellence."

Under Jeff Allen's leadership, OuterBox will continue to focus on delivering innovative digital marketing solutions, cultivating strong client relationships, and driving business growth. With a relentless desire to win and a customer-centric approach, Allen aims to position OuterBox as the premier choice for eCommerce website design and enterprise digital marketing services.

ABOUT OUTERBOX

OuterBox is a digital marketing agency with more than 20 years of experience and a U.S.-based team of 120. Its flagship services include paid search marketing , search engine optimization , conversion rate optimization , email marketing and eCommerce website development . OuterBox provides marketing services across multiple platforms, including WordPress, Shopify, BigCommerce and Magento. With all services under one roof, the company can provide a cohesive approach to online marketing, driving the marketing results clients deserve.

