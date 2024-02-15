Virtuous Introduces Virtuous BI To Unleash The Power Of Data For Nonprofit Impact

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Virtuous BI harnesses the power of data to accelerate impact, offering a comprehensive suite of features that enable nonprofit users to make data-informed decisions

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / Virtuous, a leading provider of nonprofit CRM solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of Virtuous BI, a revolutionary Business Intelligence product designed to drive nonprofit growth with the transformative power of data intelligence.

Custom Data Visualizations in Virtuous BI

Virtuous BI features an intuitive, powerful analytics engine & report builder designed to help you quickly deliver data insights to your team.

Virtuous BI harnesses the power of data to accelerate impact, offering a comprehensive suite of features that enable nonprofit users to make data-informed decisions. The new offering provides:



Flexible data views and dashboards that tailor insights to the right user at the right time.

A powerful report builder and analytics engine allows users to create and share data insights easily.

Pre-built best-practice reports and dashboards to accelerate fundraising success.

Data exploration tools to more quickly discover actionable insights. An enterprise-grade data warehouse and secure data infrastructure built on the industry-leading Snowflake data stack.

Virtuous BI provides a comprehensive solution for nonprofits seeking to maximize the potential of their data. The user-friendly interface and powerful analytics tools help Virtuous customers unlock actionable insights to drive increased generosity.

"At Virtuous, we're dedicated to helping nonprofits adopt Responsive Fundraising practices by better Listening to donors and Learning from their data. Virtuous BI represents a huge step forward for Responsive Fundraisers," said Gabe Cooper, CEO at Virtuous. "This product represents a significant leap forward in empowering nonprofits to make data-informed decisions, drive impact, and increase generosity."

For more information about Virtuous BI and to explore how it can elevate your organization's data capabilities, visit virtuous/software/virtuous-bi .

About Virtuous:

Virtuous is a leading provider of Responsive Fundraising software dedicated to empowering nonprofits with innovative tools to increase generosity and build more personal relationships with donors. With a commitment to Build Better, Virtuous continues to pioneer solutions that transform the way nonprofits connect with donors and fulfill their missions.

