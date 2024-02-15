Pickle Point LLC Unveils Innovative Pickleball Concept

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) A New Pickleball Concept Set to Revolutionize the Pickleball Industry and Take the Market by Storm - First Location in Katy, Texas, Set to Be Area's Largest Indoor/Outdoor Pickleball Facility

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / Pickle Point LLC is pleased to announce the launch of its new pickleball concept which is set to become a game changer in the rapidly growing industry.



In addition to providing premium playing conditions such as cushioned well-spaced-out courts and premium lighting, the new concept is focused on providing the next-generation pickleball and wellness experience by incorporating smart courts powered by state-of-the-art AI-based technology as well as a holistic Re-Energize zone designed from the ground up for total wellness.

Curating the most vibrant pickleball community is our mission. As a result, the next-generation features are complemented by a number of social activities and amenities to create the most vibrant communities.

According to Aeta Moin, co-founder of Pickle Point, the first location is set to open in Katy, Texas, in the spring of this year, which is set to become the largest indoor and outdoor pickleball facility in the area.

"We have plans to open 15 locations throughout Texas and 500 locations nationwide in the next three years. Not only are we applying innovation on court, we also have plans to offer innovative investment opportunities for those who would like to get in early on this incredible trend. The investment opportunities will be targeted towards franchisees as well as passive investors," Moin said.

