Premistar Acquires Mercury Mechanical, Expanding HVAC Services Footprint In Northlake, IL

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Growing HVAC, plumbing and building automation platform expands mechanical service offerings and service density in Illinois.

DEERFIELD, IL / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / PremiStar , a leader in commercial and industrial HVAC, plumbing, and building automation services has acquired Mercury Mechanical , a full-service HVAC, sheet metal, and piping contractor in Northlake, IL. With this acquisition, PremiStar expands its footprint in the Chicagoland area, Illinois, and Southern Wisconsin, maintaining focus on meeting the needs of customers in the commercial, industrial, health care, education, retail, municipal, government, and senior living market segments.





Founded in 1963, Mercury Mechanical was acquired by company President Dave Ruggles in 1997. Under Dave's direction, the company has grown tenfold with a relentless focus on service excellence and building long-term business relationships with customers. "Our industry faces incredible opportunities to help customers reduce operating costs and improve energy efficiency," says Ruggles. "Joining PremiStar enables us to collaborate with experts from around the country on the latest technologies and best practices, and our employees will benefit from new opportunities for career development and advancement."

"It is with great pride that I welcome Mercury Mechanical to the PremiStar family of companies," says Joe Kirmser, CEO of PremiStar. "Dave Ruggles and his team share our core values and we look forward to helping achieve even greater success in the future as part of our team."

About PremiStar

PremiStar, formerly Reedy Industries, operates a footprint of 47 commercial HVAC, building automation and plumbing branch locations across 13 states. PremiStar is transforming the industry by investing in leading regional owner-operators, extraordinary people, unique customer-centered solutions and the communities we serve. With nearly 2,000 employees, PremiStar helps critical facilities owners and managers in commercial, municipal, educational and industrial market segments achieve more cost-effective, more energy-efficient and healthier environments.

Contact Information

Mike Harris

SVP Commercial Development

[email protected]

(402) 800-8668

SOURCE: PremiStar

View the original press release on newswire.