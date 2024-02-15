(MENAFN- Baystreet) Stocks Climb Back from Tuesday Selloff

Dow Rebounds from Tuesday Tumble







Futures Rise as Stocks Seek Momentum AdvertismentStock futures rose Thursday as Wall Street looked to build on a modest rebound with key economic data on deck.Futures for the 30-stock index took on 53 points, or 0.1%, to 38,547.Futures for the S&P 500 inched up 4.25 points, or 0.1%, at 5,022.25.Futures for the NASDAQ rallied 14.5 points, or 0.1%, to 17,895.50.Earnings season continues to paint a muddled picture of corporate America. Cisco shares were down 5% in pre-market trading after the tech company announced layoffs and weak forward sales projections. Tripadvisor jumped 6% after beating estimates on the top and bottom lines.Fast-food company Shake Shack is scheduled to report earnings before the bell Thursday.Investors will get another update about the state of the U.S. economy on Thursday, with January retail sales and weekly unemployment claims data due out before the opening bell on Wall Street.In Japan, the Nikkei 225 hiked 1.2% to finish above 38,000 for the first time since 1990, while Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index improved 0.4%.Oil prices dipped 0.15 cents to $76.49 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices gained $6.40 to $2,010.70 U.S. an ounce.

