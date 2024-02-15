(MENAFN- Baystreet) Today's Hottest Trades

These are the Biggest Post-Earnings Stocks on the MoveBreaking: The US FDA Just Granted Priority Review of an MDMA Treatment for PTSDOcean Power Jumps on FundingPNC Invests $1B in Nationwide Banking Network Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Chris La - Thursday, February 15, 2024

Thursday's Most Watched as Cisco Tumbles and More

Cisco Systems (CSCO) will set the technology sector's mood after it posted weak results. The network giant is undergoing a multi-year pivot into software to achieve growth.

In the last quarter, Cisco posted $0.87 a share in earnings and revenue of $12.79 billion. Its full-year 2024 guidance, however, is below Wall Street expectations.

Akamai (AKAM) will look to regain lost ground after falling by 8.2% yesterday. The firm posted EPS higher than expected but it issued disappointing guidance for the upcoming quarter. The firm, which supplies cloud computing and cybersecurity solutions, will develop generalized edge computing for some of its enterprise customers.

Uber will look to add to its 14.73% daily gains from Wednesday. The up to $7 billion stock buyback virtually assures that the stock has limited downside from here. Still, Uber has excessive debt. Its valuation is highly stretched, increasing the risk of bears raising their bet against the company.

Food supplier Kraft Heinz (KHC) will likely face more selling pressure. Shares dropped by 5.4% on Wed. Its growth is slowing as consumers balk at its higher pricing.

Crypto investors will watch Bitcoin's rise again today. BTC traded at around $52,000 before pulling back. It needs to hold the $50,000 level to shake off any doubt about its uptrend continuing from here.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks