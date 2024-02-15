(MENAFN- Baystreet) Today's Hottest Trades

These are the Biggest Post-Earnings Stocks on the Move

Companies posting quarterly results pre-market Thursday will have wide moves today. Crocs (CROX), Deere (DE), Epam Systems (EPAM), and Wendy's (WEN) are among the firms to watch.

When the market opens, investors will bet on several highly popular firms posting results after the market closes. Draft Kings (DKNG), which is at a 52-week high, will update investors on the impact of last weekend's Super Bowl on betting volumes.

Investors expect Coinbase (COIN), a $33.6 billion cryptocurrency platform, to post its first quarterly profit since the fourth quarter of 2021. The firm will detail the impact of a surging Bitcoin price on trading volume and customer acquisition growth.

Streaming services firm Roku (ROKU) will give shareholders insight into the health of its advertising business. The digital advertising market is recovering as customers pivot to its platform. Investors expect double-digit percentage growth in connected TV advertising spending in 2024.

DoorDash (DASH) will post its EBITDA growth tonight. It needs an increase in advertising penetration to reduce its losses. Last month, Jefferies upgraded DASH stock to a Buy and set a $130 target. The stock traded at $10 below its closing price on Feb. 14.

The Trade Desk (TTD), Toast (TOST), and Opendoor (OPEN) are the technology firms that markets will react to after their quarterly report.









