Maithripala And US Official Discuss Political Situation In Sri Lanka

Former President Maithripala Sirisena and Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) in the US, Afreen Akhter, had talks on the political situation in Sri Lanka.

The former President's Office said that the discussions also focused on the new alliance being formed by the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP).



