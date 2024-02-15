Valor Appoints Gary Wilson As Managing Director Of Accounting

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Veteran energy executive to oversee and optimize accounting department

Valor , a Fort Worth-based specialty asset management

company with expertise in providing mineral management

solutions and oil and gas accounting , has appointed Gary Wilson as its new managing director of accounting. Wilson, a CPA with over 20 years of oil and gas experience, will have comprehensive oversight of accounting and operator outsourcing services conducted by the company's oil and gas accounting department.

"We're absolutely thrilled to have Gary join our growing organization," stated Joseph DeWoody CEO of Valor. "His background, experience, and reputation in the energy industry as a c-suite-level oil and gas veteran precedes him and we're fortunate to have such a talented individual in this important management role. We look forward to his leadership and contributions in managing our oil and gas accounting , consulting, and bookkeeping services across all departments."

Wilson earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Arkansas and a subsequent master's degree in business administration from the University of Texas. His oil and gas career began with Noble Energy, a global exploration and production company. Following multiple promotions spanning over a decade of service, Wilson was eventually appointed to be the company's director of corporate accounting, responsible for the company's global oil and gas accounting function. Prior to joining Valor, Wilson spent eight years as vice-president, controller, and chief accounting officer for Marathon Oil Corporation – another global energy company. In this role, he was responsible for SEC compliance and oversight of all global accounting functions, while managing a large global team. Wilson has established a solid reputation, backed by a proven track record, of optimizing accounting processes and is also well-versed in handling acquisitions, divestitures, and managing external audit relationships.

Wilson stated, "I'm extremely thankful to have this new opportunity to continue my career with an up-and-coming organization like Valor. This is a young company that's already been recognized for many significant technological accomplishments in advancing the interests of mineral rights owners and optimizing back office operations for investors and operators. I'm very excited to apply my knowledge and prior experience in leading and improving the accounting department to better serve the company's individual and institutional clients."

Headquartered in Fort Worth, with a satellite office in Midland, Valor has earned a reputation as one of the leading oil and gas outsourcing companies in the southwest since its founding in 2018. Key service lines of the specialty asset management

company include oil and gas accounting , mineral rights management , and oil and gas consulting and outsourcing. The centerpiece of Valor's success is the company's innovative mineral ®

software platform, a proprietary solution which clarifies, tracks, and optimizes oil

and gas assets for both individual and institutional clients. The company is also a leading provider of oil and gas outsourcing services for operators and investors, partnering with companies to offer owner relations support, oil and gas accounting , regulatory compliance , and other back-office operations.

About Valor:

Valor is a specialty asset management and professional services provider that serves mineral rights, and oil and gas owners and investors. We place the client first, providing flexible solutions and leveraging our team of experts to maintain the security, clarity and optimization of privately owned assets. Valor is headquartered in Fort Worth and maintains a satellite office in Midland, Texas.

Valor has been singled out for several prestigious awards, including the Inc. 5000 list (ranked No. 572 in 2023), Fort Worth Inc.'s Best Companies to Work For (2022 and 2023), and Most Inspiring WorkplacesTM. Explore the benefits of partnering with Valor by visiting .

