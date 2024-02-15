Karan Johar Says He’S Terrible Kisser

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) Bollywood producer-director Karan Johar, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming streaming production 'Showtime' starring Emraan Hashmi, has shared that he is a terrible kisser.
KJo, who last directed the Alia Bhatt- and Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', spoke about his experience working with Emraan.
He said:“It was my desire to be a dashing, gorgeous, good looking, good kisser as a producer. I haven't matched any of those four qualities that Emraan has in abundance.”
Emraan had earlier said that he is not a good kisser but a great kisser. Giving a spin to the actor's statement, KJo said:“I promise you, he said he's not a good kisser, he's a great kisser. I'm a terrible kisser.”
Created by Sumit Roy, 'Showtime', is co-directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar and is produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic, the digital arm of Dharma Productions. The show is set to drop on Disney+ Hotstar on March 8.
