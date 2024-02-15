Alchemist Chit Fund Case: ED Summons Mukul Roy To Delhi For Questioning

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Feb 15 (IANS) The ED on Thursday summoned Mukul Roy for questioning at its headquarters in New Delhi and asked him to be present next week.

Sources said that Roy has been summoned in connection with the Alchemist chit fund case involving money laundering to the tune of Rs 1,900 crore.

Although no reaction from Mukul Roy was available in the matter, his son Subhranshu Roy, a former Trinamool Congress legislator said that considering Roy's current medical condition there was no question of his father going to the national Capital and facing the ED's interrogation.

“But in case the ED officials come to our residence we will extend all possible cooperation in the course of investigation,” he said.

The former Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member and the founder of Alchemist Infra Realty Limited, KD Singh was arrested by ED sleuths in January 2021.

The main charge against this entity was that it had raised over Rs 1,900 crore from the market without the necessary approval from the Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The ED has already confiscated property worth Rs 238 crore belonging to the Alchemist Group.

--IANS

src/rad