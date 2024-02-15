Suniel Shetty Gets Nostalgic As He Reminisces About His Father

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) Actor Suniel Shetty, who is currently judging 'Dance Deewane' has reflected on the significance of physical touch, particularly between fathers and sons. He noted that while children often share physical closeness with their mothers, the same isn't true for fathers.

In the new episode of 'Dance Deewane', audiences were swept away by the mesmerising performance of two extraordinary brothers, Rohit and Roshan Patro.

The 18- and 15-year-old from Jamshedpur, Jharkhand performed on the song 'Papa Meri Jaan' dedicating their performance to their father. The emotionally loaded performance earned them a standing ovation from both the judges.

Moved to tears, Suniel missed the bond he shared with his late father. He remarked that the way the brothers included their father in the frame was the best moment of their performance.

Suniel expressed: "Bache humesha Ma ke saath bahut physical hote hai, pitaji ke saath kabhi physical nahi hote, kyuki humhe lagta hai yeh mard hai ye hugs nahin chahenge (We always get very physical with our mothers, but never get physical with our fathers, because we feel he is a man and he will not need hugs from us)."

The 62-year-old actor, however, made a personal revelation from spending time with his own father during his final years, realising the profound importance of touch for him.

He said: "Last chaar saal jab pitaji bistar pe the and tab unke saath mene wakt guzara, tab mene yeh realise kiya ki touch unke liye kitna maayne rakhta tha. Unka haath pakadna, jo shayad unhone bachpan mei mere saath kiya tha, lekin pata nhi kya awkward stage aata hai baap-bete ke beech mei ki aap woh kabhi nahi kar paate (When I spent time with my father during the last four years when he was bed-ridden, I released how much touch meant to him. Holding his hand, which he probably did with me in my childhood, but I don't know what an awkward stage comes between a father and son that you can never do it)."

The 'Dhadkan' fame actor really hit home when he spoke about dads needing hugs too, just as moms do. He made a great point about how sharing affection physically with our fathers is as important.

He added: "Jese Maa ko aap gale lagate hai, I think ek pita ko bhi wese hi gale lagane bahut zaruri hai, woh physical touch dena is important. Woh energy humse un tak pahuchti hai and unki energy humhe aati hai (Just like you hug your mother, I think it is very important to hug a father in the same way, giving that physical touch is important energy reaches them from us and we get their energy)."

The show airs on Colors.

