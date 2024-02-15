PCB Terminates Haris Rauf's Central Contract, Denies NOC To Play Foreign Leagues

(MENAFN- IANS) Karachi, Feb 15 (IANS) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has terminated the central contract of fast bowler Haris Rauf that dates from December 1, 2023, following his refusal to join Pakistan's Test squad for the recent tour of Australia. Additionally, Rauf has been barred from obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to play in any foreign league until June 30, 2024.

The PCB emphasized that playing for Pakistan is the highest honour for any sportsperson and deemed Rauf's refusal to join the Test squad without a valid medical report or justifiable reason as a material violation of his central contract.

Despite being called upon to represent his country, Rauf opted to participate in the Big Bash League 2023-24 for the Melbourne Stars while Pakistan faced Australia in Tests.

“After a thorough hearing process conducted by a PCB committee and taking into consideration the views of all stakeholders involved in the matter, Haris' central contract has been terminated from December 1, 2023, and no NOC (No objection certificate) to play any foreign league will be granted up to June 30, 2024,” a PCB statement read.

“The PCB management provided a chance for a personal hearing to Haris in compliance with the principles of natural justice on January 30, 2024, and his response was found unsatisfactory,” the statement said.“The PCB states that playing for Pakistan is the ultimate honour and privilege for any sportsperson. Refusal to be part of Pakistan's Test squad in the absence of any medical report or justifiable reason is a material violation of the central contract,” the statement added.

During the Australia Tests, Pakistan fielded an inexperienced pace attack, comprising Khurram Shehzad, Mir Hamza, and Aamer Jamal, highlighting the void left by Rauf's absence.

Meanwhile, Rauf is currently preparing to represent the Lahore Qalandars in the upcoming 2024 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

