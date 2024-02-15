Reigniting The Spark: Why Cold Calling Continues To Drive Business Growth In Real Estate

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Beyond the Digital Age: Embracing the Human Touch in Real Estate Success

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a digital-dominated world where instant messaging and emails are pervasive, Global Profit Advisors is bringing a fresh perspective on the effectiveness of cold calling within the real estate industry.

Against the backdrop of perceptions that cold calling has become obsolete or is often seen as spam, the company's latest analysis and insights reveal its continued significance in securing new business and forging meaningful client relationships.

"Our research indicates that cold calling remains a highly effective way to initiate new business relationships, contrary to misconceptions," stated Tyler Higgins, President at Global Profit Advisors. "Supported by data from Gitnux, we've found that a disciplined approach can significantly enhance success rates and revenue for real estate professionals."

Key Findings from Global Profit Advisors' Research:



A Numbers Game with Promising Returns:

Real estate professionals dedicated to making approximately 20 cold calls daily can anticipate a 10%-20% success rate over a year, highlighting the power of consistency (Gitnux).

Lucrative Outcomes:

Over 200 real estate professionals reported annual earnings exceeding $250,000, largely due to their cold calling efforts, demonstrating its potential as a marketing strategy (Gitnux).

Effective Appointment Setting:

While the initial success rate for setting appointments through cold calling stands at 0.3%, 68% of agents experience successful follow-ups, underscoring the importance of persistence (Gitnux). Telemarketing's Continued Significance:

A substantial 57.7% of real estate agents identify telemarketing as their most effective lead-generation strategy, affirming its critical role in creating opportunities (Gitnux).

The Impact of CRM Integration: An insightful study by REDX found a strong correlation between CRM integration and sales success, with agents using their CRM systems boasting a 16% close rate, significantly above the average.

Global Profit Advisors encourages real estate professionals to embrace cold calling, leveraging it alongside other methods to create a robust lead generation system that caters to diverse client preferences and market dynamics.

