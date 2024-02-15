Patients Give Billing And Insurance Lowest Ratings In New Feedtrail Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AI-driven insight from over 2 million patient surveys reveals substantial patient experience opportunities.

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Feedtrail , a leading provider of healthcare experience management solutions, found patients rated their providers lowest for billing and insurance services in 2023.

Based on 2 million patient responses, Feedtrail's Patient Experience Year in Review: Top Challenges in 2023 report highlights the most significant obstacles to patient experience across a wide array of healthcare organizations - from health systems and community health centers to physician practices and ambulatory surgery centers. Providers can harness these insights to review their own processes, uncover improvement opportunities, and ultimately enhance and personalize patient experiences.

"There's no question healthcare is going through unprecedented change, with the industry witnessing innovations in AI, new regulations, and evolving patient expectations of care," says Stephanie Alexander, CEO, Feedtrail. "With this report, we at Feedtrail are proud to offer concrete, comprehensive data on patient experience obstacles rarely surfaced before. By understanding these pain points at a deeper level, providers can make better decisions when it comes to addressing them."

To identify the most outstanding obstacles impacting patient experience and quality care, Feedtrail's AI-enabled platform grouped question areas that yielded the most underwhelming score values from patients. Among these categories, the top 10 in order from worst- to best- performing were:

Billing/InsurancePain ManagementFoodDischarge InformationSliding ScaleWait TimeCare Team ExperienceCommunication About MedicationPatient Experience/CommunicationAccess to Care

Feedtrail's report pulls insights from the platform, segmenting these challenges by organization type, gender, and race/ethnicity to help providers understand how experiences differ among patient populations and support more personalized care. The study shares anonymous patient comments tied to each category, contextualizing the "why" behind scores to drive informed action. To help organizations benchmark and share a pulse on patient loyalty, the report outlines the overall Net Promoter Score (NPS) for each organization type.

"Reflecting our close partnerships with our clients to place the patient at the center of care, these are the types of critical insights organizations need to make more informed decisions and truly move the needle on improving the patient experience," says Nikki Angeli, MHA, RN, CPHQ, CPXP, Patient Experience Strategist at Feedtrail. "For too long, we've seen a one-size-fits-all approach for patients that has led to significant gaps in care. Now, we can leverage AI to segment the powerful data identifying where these gaps exist and display it in an easily digestible manner. It's time for us to personalize how we speak with our patients and tailor it to how they're suited to best receive it."

Feedtrail's 2024 roadmap is designed to continue leveraging AI to give care teams even more granular insights into unique needs of different patient populations, and areas for improvement to ensure exceptional and personalized experiences and outcomes.

Click here for the full report.

About Feedtrail :

Feedtrail, the Best in KLAS 2024 Patient Experience Improvement solution, enables healthcare organizations to learn about and deliver on what matters most to patients, providers, caregivers, and staff. Our secure, cloud-based Experience Management (XM) platform and AI-driven analytics empower care teams to engage and connect with their patients, uncover actionable insights in real time, and take purposeful action to drive continuous improvement and measurable results throughout care journeys. Forward-thinking healthcare establishments across 6,000 sites in 40 countries already use Feedtrail to pinpoint opportunities to advance quality care and personalize experiences for all stakeholders across the continuum of care. Learn more at .

