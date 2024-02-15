Diesel Laptops Announces VIN Decoder Integration With Karmak

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) IRMO, S.C., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diesel Laptops, the industry's foremost provider of truck diagnostic solutions and data services, is excited to announce a landmark partnership with Karmak, Inc., a premier provider of business management software for the heavy-duty trucking industry. This collaboration signifies a pivotal advancement in vehicle data management, enabling seamless integration of Diesel Laptops' VIN Decoding service into the Karmak Fusion Business System, free of additional charge to users.

Effective January 31, 2024, users of Karmak Fusion, version 3.66.36 and beyond, will gain direct access to Diesel Laptops' comprehensive VIN Decoding service. By simply entering a 17-character VIN, users can execute an API call to Diesel Laptops' extensive database, which then accurately populates vital vehicle details such as year, make, model, and engine specifications directly into their Fusion system, according to user-defined mappings. This integration is poised to revolutionize the process of creating new units for Fusion users, significantly enhancing efficiency and accuracy in data handling.

Tyler Robertson, Founder and CEO of Diesel Laptops, shared his vision for the partnership: "This collaboration with Karmak represents a significant milestone in our mission to integrate diagnostic tools, vehicle health data, repair information, and parts details more closely than ever before. We are committed to empowering Karmak users with the tools they need to succeed and are eager to build on this relationship to drive further innovations in the industry."

This partnership reaffirms Diesel Laptops' and Karmak's shared commitment to enhancing the user experience through innovative solutions. Karmak Fusion users can look forward to a vastly improved VIN decoding process, ensuring greater consistency and reliability in vehicle data management.

About Diesel Laptops

Founded in 2015, Diesel Laptops has quickly risen to become the go-to source for truck diagnostic tools and data solutions. Recognizing the increasing complexity of trucks and emission technologies, Diesel Laptops has filled a critical market gap by delivering advanced diagnostic tools designed to meet these evolving needs.

About Karmak

For over 40 years, Karmak has led the charge in developing comprehensive business management solutions for the heavy-duty trucking industry. Serving more than 1,900 locations globally, Karmak supports a wide range of clients, including full-service truck dealerships, trailer dealerships, service shops, aftermarket distributors, and lease/rental businesses, helping them achieve greater success through innovative technology and dedicated support.

Media contact:

Crystal Metzler

[email protected]

888-983-1975

SOURCE Diesel Laptops