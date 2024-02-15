Western Wyoming Community College Expands Support For Rural And Working Students

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Western Wyoming deploys teletherapy leader Uwill's real-time matching

platform providing mental health support

NATICK, Mass., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Western Wyoming Community College , a public community college that serves nearly 3,000 students across a rural and remote five-county region of the state, announced the launch of a new partnership to provide students with immediate access to teletherapy. The college has selected Boston-based Uwill , the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students, to increase the college's existing counseling capabilities for all students.

"Uwill has the ability to provide our students with diverse, immediate, and effective mental health care," said Amy Galley, Director of Wellbeing & Accessibility/Title IX at Western Wyoming Community College . "While the competition for a teletherapy provider was strong, Uwill stood out among the rest for their innovative technology and ease of access."

The campus-wide teletherapy initiative will help to provide support for Western's diverse student population of part-time, working, and adult students, with 67 percent of Wyoming community college students being part-time students, 38% seeking short-term certificates , and 42% being ages 25 to 64 . Rural students also face additional barriers to accessing and completing college, such as a lack of access to transportation, high-speed broadband, or college programs within their community.

Uwill was founded in 2020 to help campus counseling centers tackle overwhelming student demand, and now serves more than 2 million students through a one-of-a-kind "matching" platform that connects students with a therapist that they choose in less than five minutes. Recent survey data shows that 90% of adults believe the country is facing a mental health crisis. Meanwhile 42% of college students have expressed the need for help with mental health difficulties in the last year, but more than 60% have never received counseling or therapy.

"Community college leaders have long understood that supporting student mental health and ensuring student success are two sides of the same coin," said Michael London, Founder and CEO of Uwill . "Community and technical colleges in rural and remote areas are responding to increased demand for mental health support, and teletherapy solutions can help to close these gaps in treatment, ensuring that students have the resources needed to achieve their educational and career goals."

Utilizing its proprietary technology and counselor team, Uwill pioneered the first student and therapist matching platform. The solution offers an immediate appointment with a licensed counselor based on student preferences, all modalities of teletherapy, a direct crisis connection, wellness events, realtime data, and support. Uwill serves more than 2 million students from all 50 states at institutions including Columbus State Community College, Atlantic Cape Community College, Santa Fe Community College, and Springfield Technical Community College.

About Western Wyoming Community College

Western Wyoming Community College, established in 1959, is an innovative public community college aimed at empowering, educating, and improving our students, employees, community, and environment. Our focus is to inspire the next generation of visionaries with a diverse array of learning and flexible services. With 31 certificates, 31 associate degrees, and two bachelor programs Western prepares you for the next phase of your life and career. Earn a quality education with research opportunities, small class sizes, on-campus housing, active student-led clubs, and a lively student life scene without the big university price tag. Discover who you are and what you will be at Western.

About Uwill

Uwill is the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students. The most cost-effective way to expand and enhance a college's mental health offerings, Uwill partners with 300+ institutions including Babson College, University of Michigan, Princeton University, and University of Maryland, College Park. Uwill is also the teletherapy education partner for NASPA and the Online Learning Consortium. For more information, visit uwill.

Contact:

Brett Silk

bsilk@uwill. com

SOURCE Uwill, Inc