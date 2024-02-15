Parks Associates: 24% Of Households Report They Are Not Currently Enrolled In An Energy Program Such As Demand Response Or Time-Of-Use

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Smart Energy Summit addresses much needed marketing for energy programs

DALLAS, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates will highlight new research at the 15th annual Smart Energy Summit , co-located with DISTRIBUTECH, February 27-28, Orlando, Florida, revealing 24% of US internet households are not currently enrolled in a utility energy program. The research firm's latest consumer study finds that 41% are currently enrolled in an energy program, such as demand response (DR) or time-of-use, while 35% were once enrolled but not anymore. Current adoption of smart thermostats is 17%.

Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, February 27-28 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, features keynotes from Google, Uplight, Southern Company, and Parks Associates and a keynote panel featuring GAF Energy, California Public Utilities Commission, and SmartMark Communications.

are SkyBell, SmartThings, Arcadia, Resideo, and Universal Electronics.

"Marketing and enrollment for utility programs are a challenge, as program names and incentives vary widely, causing consumer confusion and low awareness," said Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein , Vice President of Marketing, Parks Associates. "Our research shows consumers are interested in ways to save energy and money, so program participation could be higher, with the right approach. At Smart Energy Summit, we will analyze strategies most likely to expand consumer awareness and adoption."

Smart Energy Summit sessions, moderated by Parks Associates' expert research team, address the new business models being deployed regarding the transition to clean energy, next-generation revenue opportunities, synergies with smart home solutions, and the impact of EVs on energy consumption:



Registration is open at the DISTRIBUTECH event website.

from 6-8 pm. For questions or to speak with an analyst, contact [email protected] or call 972-490-1113.

