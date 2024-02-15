Good Gaming Announces Plans For Series Of Airdrops As Their First Mobile App Game Galactic Acres™ Is Set To Launch On February 16Th

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCQB: GMER ), an innovative brand creating unique interactive entertainment experiences since 2008, is excited to announce plans for a series of airdrops commencing over the next several months for Galactic AcresTM, their first in a series of Web3-enhanced mobile games, premiering on February 16th, 2024.



Galactic AcresTM represents a bold leap towards intersecting gaming and blockchain technology that promises players unparalleled freedom and ownership by creating a vested interest environment connected to their gameplay. In Galactic AcresTM, players step into a vibrant virtual universe where each player will have the ability to cultivate customizable Galactic AcresTM and MicrobuddiesTM avatars. An innovative feature of Galactic AcresTM will be the introduction of character skins that will be available via the in-game shop, which not only enhance gameplay through significant rewards but also heighten the connection between the player, their character, and the Galactic Acres community.

Unlike traditional games where character skins are purely cosmetic, Galactic AcresTM will feature intertwining gameplay enhancements within the skins system. Galactic AcresTM players will be the first to have the freedom to mix and match accessories from various skins and stack character and gameplay upgrades to tailor their avatars to a player's preferred playstyle.

Good Gaming plans to create tangible value throughout its proposed series of mobile games through the games' Web3-enhanced experiences. Behind the scenes, skins will be ingeniously crafted as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and will eventually be stored securely in a player's crypto wallet within the app. This groundbreaking approach empowers players to withdraw and trade their skins on third-party marketplaces, ushering in a new era of player ownership and value creation within the gaming ecosystem.

Douglas "Fluxty" Wathen, Director of Web3 and Gaming Development, stated, "In addition to Galactic AcresTM, Good Gaming is embarking on a significant revamp and relaunch of MicrobuddiesTM. The Microbuddies relaunch aims to address long-standing bugs, revitalize key features such as GOO tokenomics, introduce near-zero transaction fees, and set a new standard for blockchain gaming platforms. Moreover, Good Gaming is committed to fostering dynamic community engagement by organizing multiple online meetups where MicrobuddiesTM and Galactic AcresTM players can directly contribute ideas and feedback, ensuring an interactive gaming community that resonates with both new and veteran players alike."

Good Gaming plans to kick off its series of airdrops over the next several months, granting exclusive skins to lucky players based on various criteria. The inaugural drop will be slated for Divine MicrobuddiesTM holders, offering an opportunity for players to elevate their gaming experience from the get-go. There's still ample time for players to become eligible for this historic event.

Join us on February 16th as we embark on this thrilling journey into the future of mobile gaming.

For more information about Good Gaming, please visit our website:

For more information about Galactic AcresTM:

MicrobuddiesTM and Galactic AcresTM are trademarks of Good Gaming Inc.

Safe Harbor : This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Good Gaming Inc., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Good Gaming Inc.'s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Good Gaming, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those set forth as "Risk Factors" in such filings.

