Global Semiconductor Packaging Market To Reach Value Of USD 41.85 Billion By 2030 | Skyquest Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global semiconductor packaging market is segmented based on material, application. By material, the market is segmented into organic, organic, and compound semiconductor packaging. By application, market is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, healthcare, others- Industry forecast 2023-2030 Westford,USA, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest report, the demand for semiconductor devices is increasing across various applications, spanning consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and healthcare sectors. This surge can be attributed to the widespread adoption of cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and the Internet of Things (IoT) in the semiconductor packaging market . Browse in-depth TOC on the "Semiconductor Packaging Market"

A significant driving force behind the remarkable growth of the global semiconductor packaging market is the industry's global expansion. This growth directly responds to the rising demand from diverse end-user sectors, as packaging plays a crucial role in optimizing electronic systems' performance, reliability, and cost-effectiveness. Ongoing advancements in integration, energy efficiency, and product features further contribute to this accelerated growth.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Amkor Technology, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

UTAC Holdings Ltd.

ChipMOS Technologies Inc.

Intel Corporation

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc.

Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology

Organic Packaging Segment has Risen Significantly due to Versatility Offered by Organic Packages

Organic packaging segment stands as the dominating segment in the global semiconductor packaging market and is poised to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. This supremacy can be attributed to the compelling combination of affordability and versatility offered by organic packages. Organic substrates, crafted from polymers such as epoxy and silicone, serve as a cost-effective solution in various semiconductor packaging applications.

North America is emerging as the fastest growing region in the global semiconductor packaging market, with a remarkable compound annual growth rate exceeding 10% anticipated during the forecast period 2022. This dynamic growth is underpinned by the surging demand for semiconductor devices across diverse sectors, particularly in the automotive, industrial, and healthcare industries.

Inorganic Packaging Segment to Dominate Market due to Rising Need for High-Performance

Inorganic packaging category is forecasted to experience accelerated growth in the global semiconductor packaging market. This surge can be attributed to the rising need for high-performance and high-reliability packaging solutions, particularly in critical applications like automotive, aerospace, and defense.

Asia-Pacific is the prevailing region in the global semiconductor packaging market, commanding an impressive market share of over 50% in 2022. This regional dominance is propelled by the significant presence of major semiconductor manufacturing giants operating within its borders.

A comprehensive analysis of primary global semiconductor packaging market players has been conducted recently. The report encompasses various aspects of the market, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Global Semiconductor Packaging Market

In 2023, Intel announced a substantial investment, count USD 1 billion in its semiconductor packaging facility in Chandler, Arizona. This significant financial commitment aims to facilitate the facility's expansion and introduce advanced capabilities such as 3D packaging and heterogeneous integration. Intel's move reflects the company's dedication to staying at the forefront of semiconductor innovation and meeting the rising demand for cutting-edge packaging technologies. In 2023, the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) unveiled their ambitious plans to invest USD 100 billion in semiconductor manufacturing and packaging facilities over the next three years. This massive investment will enhance TSMC's production capacity and develop advanced technologies, including 3D packaging and extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography.

Key Questions Answered in the Global Semiconductor Packaging Market Report



What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence. In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

