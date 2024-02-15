Climb Global Solutions Sets Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Conference Call For February 29, 2024 At 8:30 A.M. ET

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EATONTOWN, N.J., Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) (“Climb” or the“Company”), a value-added global IT channel company providing unique sales and distribution solutions for innovative technology vendors, will host a conference call on Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The Company's results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.
Climb's management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Interested parties may submit questions to the Company prior to the call by emailing ... .
Date: Thursday, February 29, 2024
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time
Toll-free dial-in number: (877) 407-9716
International dial-in number: (201) 493-6779
Conference ID: 13744515
Webcast: Climb's Q4 & FY 2023 Conference Call
If you have any difficulty registering or connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (720) 330-2829.
The conference call will also be available for replay on the investor relations section of the Company's website at .
About Climb Global Solutions
Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) is a value-added global IT distribution and solutions company specializing in emerging and innovative technologies. Climb operates across the US, Canada and Europe through multiple business units, including Climb Channel Solutions, Grey Matter and Climb Global Services. The Company provides IT distribution and solutions for companies in the Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud, and Software & ALM industries.
Additional information can be found by visiting .
Company Contact
Drew Clark
Chief Financial Officer
(732) 389-0932
...
Investor Relations Contact
Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
(720) 330-2829
...
