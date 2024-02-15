Sienna Announces February Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MARKHAM, Ontario, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. (“ Sienna ” or the“ Company ”) (TSX: SIA) today announced a dividend of $0.078 per common share of the Company (each, a“ Common Share ”) for the month of February 2024, representing $0.936 per Common Share on an annualized basis.



The dividend will be payable on March 15, 2024 to shareholders of record as at February 29, 2024.

The Company's dividends are designated as eligible dividends for Canadian tax purposes in accordance with subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), and any applicable corresponding provincial and territorial legislation.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of senior living options, including independent living, assisted living and memory care under its Aspira retirement brand, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna's approximately 12,000 employees are passionate about cultivating happiness in daily life. For more information, please visit .

For further information, please contact:

David Hung

Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President

(905) 489-0258

