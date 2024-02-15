Hypercharge To Present At Clean/Renewable Energy Virtual Investor Conference February 22Nd

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hypercharge invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. is announcing that Hypercharge Networks Corp. ( NEO: HC ; OTC: HCNWF ; FSE: PB7 ), a leading, electric vehicle (“EV”) charging solutions provider based in Vancouver, BC, will present live at the Clean/Renewable Energy Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences, on February 22nd, 2024.



DATE: February 22nd, 2024

TIME: 12:00 PM ET

LINK: bit/42r130S

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at .

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC ; OTC: HCNWF ; FSE: PB7 ) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions that offers turnkey technology to residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to providing seamless, simple charging solutions by offering industry-leading equipment and a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more:

CONTACTS:

Hypercharge Networks Corp.

Kyle Kingsnorth

Head of Marketing

(866) 764-5433

...

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

...