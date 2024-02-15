Verizon And National Hockey League Renew U.S. Partnership

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Verizon and National Hockey League to deploy Private 5G Network in NHL arenas; As the Official 5G and Wireless Services Partner of the NHL in the United States, Verizon to continue bringing 5G and Edge Computing innovation to NHL arenas and fans

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon, the“Official 5G Network of the NHL,” and the National Hockey League (NHL®) today announced a multi-year sponsorship renewal continuing Verizon's role as the League's Official 5G Partner, Official Wireless Services Partner and Official Mobile Edge Computing Partner in the United States. Additionally, as an Official Technology Partner for the NHL, Verizon has been selected to deploy Verizon Private 5G Wireless Network across NHL arenas to help game day operations roll out new and transformative solutions to advance the sport and improve the overall fan experience.

“Innovation is driven by a vision and the technology to support it, which makes this partnership with the NHL a perfect fit for Verizon and Verizon Business,” said Kyle Malady, CEO of Verizon Business.“Our collaboration with the NHL showcases what transformative network connectivity can bring to venues and fans alike. Having a forward-looking partner in the NHL opens up significant opportunities from an operational standpoint, when you look at the business of professional hockey, to enhancing in-game efficiencies and the fan experience.”

NHL Venue Innovation

Under the terms of the agreement, Verizon Business is currently piloting Verizon Private 5G Wireless Network in select arenas, with plans to roll out the technology to NHL arenas in future seasons. Utilizing Verizon's 5G network technology and Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), the NHL, and enterprises across industries, can tailor solutions to meet specific business needs, delivering enhanced reliability, security, speed, and flexibility both on and off the ice. These advanced technologies, which are enabled by Verizon 5G, include wireless Officials' iPads for replay review, which is currently piloted at the Prudential Center, as well as video coaching, and coach/video coach communications.

Furthermore, as the“Official 5G Network of the NHL” in the United States, Verizon will continue efforts to deploy 5G Ultra Wideband network across NHL arenas, providing ultra-fast in-arena connectivity to enable fans to download and watch videos, livestream, manage their fantasy teams and check scores with virtually no lag. By creating more immersive and interactive experiences, through the power of 5G and MEC, Verizon is changing how fans consume live sports.

“The passion for innovation and the work already done in partnership with Verizon makes this renewal even more exciting for us,” said David Lehanski, NHL Executive Vice President, Business Development and Innovation.“Creating the solutions and experiences of tomorrow is not only a function of applying cutting-edge technologies from world-class companies, it's also a function of being able to truly collaborate with them to uncover meaningful new use cases. In Verizon, we have a partner that listens before bringing to bear their industry-best knowledge and solution set.”

The extended partnership with the NHL demonstrates Verizon's ongoing commitment to shape the future of sports entertainment. With Verizon's reliable 5G network and innovations like cashierless checkout , Verizon is paving the way for a new and improved stadium experience.

2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium SeriesTM

Fans can experience Verizon's latest venue improvements and multiple Verizon activations live at the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium SeriesTM on Feb. 17 and Feb. 18 at MetLife Stadium. Verizon invites fans to the New Amsterdam Vodka® NHL PreGame, located in Parking Lot G of MetLife Stadium, where they can tailgate in style with games, charging stations, comfortable seats with plenty of photo opportunities and a chance to win exciting prizes.

By attending the NHL PreGame, Verizon customers can get a chance to win upgraded game seats in Verizon's exclusive Hotspot section1, which includes comfortable heated seats, cozy blankets and exclusive gift bags. Verizon customers will also have access to the Hotspot Lounge on the 100 level concourse, which will feature charging stations, photo opportunities, and complimentary hot chocolate.

For fans looking for even more Hotspot connectivity, Verizon's myPlan mobile plans give customers access to $10 monthly“perks,” like 100 GB of Mobile Hotspot. This perk saves you $35 monthly – and over $400 annually – and is only for Verizon customers.

