Rockford And Peoria Achieving Success With Tip411 Anonymous Tip Systems

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

tip411 Logo

Communities are leveraging tip411 to enhance public safety

- Terry Halsch, President of tip411CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Rockford Police Department and Peoria schools and police department are celebrating significant successes in crime-solving and community engagement thanks to the implementation of the tip411 anonymous tip system.In Rockford, the Police Department recently announced a major breakthrough in a murder case, crediting anonymous tips for the capture of William Jones, the suspect charged with the murder of Peggy Anderson in January.Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd expressed gratitude to the community, stating, "I can't say thank you enough to the entire Rockford community for working with us."Meanwhile, in Peoria, the collaboration between Peoria Schools, Peoria Police, and tip411 has yielded impressive results. Peoria PD reported a 300% improvement in anonymous tip submissions compared to the previous year.The Director of School Safety for Peoria Public Schools, Demario Boone, shared a success story, stating, "We saw a person identified as possibly one of our students on Instagram with a firearm. [We] found out it was a fake B-B gun, removed from the home. An officer was at the house in 20 minutes, and we were able to close the case."tip411 is a leading anonymous two-way communication and tip tool, has proven its efficacy in 2,500 communities across the U.S., connecting the public with law enforcement, solving crimes, and enhancing overall public safety.Terry Halsch, President of tip411, emphasized the broader success of the system, stating, "tip411 has been successful in 2,500 communities across the U.S., helping connect the public with law enforcement, solve crimes, and enhance overall public safety. The achievements in Rockford and Peoria are testaments to the impact tip411 can have on communities, fostering a safer environment through active engagement and anonymous reporting."Citizens in Rockford can submit anonymous tips via text by texting the keyword "RPDTIP" along with their message to 847411. The Rockford PD mobile app, developed by tip411 and available for free on the Google Play Store and iTunes App Store, also facilitates anonymous tip submissions.Residents in Peoria can submit anonymous tips to the Peoria PD by texting "PEORIAPD" and the tip information to 847411. The PEORIAPD Tip mobile app, powered by tip411, is available for free on the iTunes and Google Play App Store. Additionally, Peoria Public Schools encourage anonymous tip submissions by texting "PEORIAPS" to 847411 or using the free app available on the iTunes and Google Play App Store.For more information on tip411, visit .

Dan Riviello

Citizen Observer

+1 315-481-3490

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

YouTube