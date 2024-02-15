Sale Of San Gabriel, CA Multifamily Property By Court Appointed Receiver/Referee Stephen J. Donell

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FedReceiver LLC Logo

Stephen Donell Federal and State Court Receiver

SAN GABRIEL, CA, USA, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Property: 1346 Elm Avenue , San Gabriel, CA100% vacant 4 unit multifamily property on a large 18,728 square foot lot. The four units (3 x 1+1 and 1 x 4+2) are situated within three separate buildings and offer sizable private patios, shade from mature trees, and expansive common areas. The structures were constructed between 1945 and 1952 and offer a rentable area of approximately 4,013 square feet.Delivered 100% vacant, the subject property offers a buyer the ability to either rapidly improve the existing structures and grounds to achieve market rents or given the expansive lot area the subject property offers a new owner the potential to add ADU's, or completely redevelop the subject property.PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS100% Vacant3 x 1 bedroom 1 bath units (approx. 709 SF each)1 x 4 bedroom 2 bathroom unit (approx. 1886 SF)The potential exists for up to 2 ADU's to be built on the property. Please check with the city for further details.About Mr. DonellSince 1990, Mr. Donell has administered and/or been appointed as a federal and state court receiver in hundreds of cases throughout the country. He has extensive experience involving asset and business liquidations, gas stations, restaurants, residential, retail and commercial real estate receiverships . In addition, Mr. Donell has administered cases involving commercial and residential owners' associations, post judgment enforcement actions, marital dissolution cases, single family and condominium construction completion/entitlements, accounts receivable collections, collateral seizure cases, including medical practices and coin laundry facilities, skilled nursing facilities and/or Residential Care Facilities for the Elderly and other types of receivership appointments. Mr. Donell has also administered and/or been appointed in federal court as receiver in United States Securities and Exchange Commission, Federal Trade Commission and other government enforcement actions involving business/consumer fraud. These cases have involved over 25,000 investors and invested funds totaling more than $750 million and involve the recovery of assets in multiple foreign jurisdictions.About FedReceiver, Inc.With decades of experience in the administration of receivership cases involving real estate and businesses cases, FedReceiver is the single source of service for distressed assets, businesses, entertainment, judgment collection and government enforcement cases. With extensive experience in matters ranging from income property to complex litigation involving Ponzi schemes, construction completion and partnership dissolution, partition referee and provisional director, our team of professionals is uniquely qualified to provide highly specialized solutions to even the most challenging receivership case.

Stephen J. Donell

FedReceiver, Inc.

+1 310-207-8481

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

FedReceiver, Inc.