Physical Test Equipment Legend - Paul N. Gardner Jr, Passes At 81

Former President of the Paul N. Gardner Company (GARDCO)

- Sherri Thompson, Marketing Manager, Paul N. Gardner Company (GARDCO) POMPANO BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The physical test equipment industry has lost a true legend. Paul N. Gardner Jr., former President and Chairman of the Board of the Paul N. Gardner Company (GARDCO) , passed away on February 8, 2024, at the age of 81. His legacy is one of dedication, passion, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Throughout his more than 40 years of active involvement with GARDCO, starting in 1981, Paul Gardner Jr. played a pivotal role in the company's success. Rising to the position of President and Chairman of the Board in 1995, he led with vision and integrity.Paul Gardner Jr.'s influence extended beyond his company to the broader industry. As an active member of ASTM (American Society for Testing and Materials) for over 37 years, he contributed significantly to the advancement of standards in the field of paint and related coatings. His family's involvement with ASTM dated back over a century, with a lineage of influence tracing back to his grandfather Henry A. Gardner Sr.'s participation in 1908.Within ASTM Committee D01 on Paint and Related Coatings, Paul Gardner Jr. made a lasting impact. He demonstrated his commitment to recognizing the dedication of fellow members by establishing an Awards program. Through monetary contributions, his company established the Gardner Task Group Chairman of the Year Award, honoring sustained leadership in standard development. Additionally, the Euverard Innovation Award, endowed by the Paul Gardner Company, celebrates individuals who develop innovative test devices used in standards development under the jurisdiction of D01.Paul N. Gardner Jr. served as an inspiration to all who had the privilege of working alongside him. His contributions to his company, industry, and standards development will be remembered and cherished by many.# # #About Paul N. Gardner Company (Gardco)The Paul N. Gardner Company, Inc. (GARDCO) has its origin with the alliance of pioneer paint chemist Dr. Henry Alfred Gardner, Sr., Director of the Institute of Paint and Varnish Research in Washington, D.C. and his son Paul Norris Gardner in 1935 and the subsequent incorporation of the Henry A. Gardner Laboratory in Bethesda, Maryland. After his father retired Paul was named President and later Board Chairman until 1964, when he decided to retire. Maintaining contact with the industry, Paul formed the Paul N. Gardner Company, Inc., for the distribution and import and export of scientific instruments and laboratory equipment. A short time later he relocated the business to Pompano Beach, Florida. After his passing in 1995, Paul N. Gardner, Jr. assumed the Presidency of GARDCO, and his sister, Sandra Gardner Bride, later joined the company as the Vice President.On July 1, 2019 the Paul N. Gardner Company became a part of the Altana family, as we were acquired by the Byk-Gardner / Altana Group.Many of the GARDCO employees have been with the company for 20-30 years, and share the same principals of Appreciation, Openness, Empowerment, and Trust that are a major part of Altana's vision. We are excited to be a part of such a successful global corporation that shares the same core values and industry standards that has made the Gardner name synonymous with quality for physical testing equipment.We are confident that our combined strengths will provide new and innovative solutions to improve quality testing worldwide.# # #

