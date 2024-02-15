Historic February tornadoes cause severe damage in Wisconsin

(MENAFN) In an unprecedented occurrence for the typically cold month of February, Wisconsin witnessed its first recorded tornadoes, resulting in significant devastation and financial losses. The tornadoes, which struck Rock County on February 8th, proved particularly destructive, causing over USD2.4 million in damages and claiming the lives of some cattle while impacting 30 homes.



Kevin Wernet, the director of Rock County Emergency Management, noted that the estimated damages did not encompass the full extent of agricultural losses, including damage to silos, barns, and equipment. The town of Porter bore the brunt of the destruction, with reported damages exceeding USD2 million, while the town of Fulton incurred over USD320,000 in damages. Among the affected properties, two homes were completely destroyed, with an additional ten homes sustaining major damage.



According to reports from the weather service, one confirmed tornado near Evansville was classified as a “high end” F2, signifying its significant strength with winds reaching 135 mph. This particular tornado remained on the ground for 36 minutes, traversing a distance of 24.5 miles with a maximum width of 500 yards. Another tornado, which touched down near Juda, was categorized as an F1, with peak winds of 110 mph. It was active for 14 minutes, covering a distance of 8.35 miles with a maximum width of 50 yards.



These tornadoes marked a historic event for Wisconsin, as no tornadoes had previously been recorded in the state during the month of February since at least 1950 when official records began.

