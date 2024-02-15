Whitebit Participates In The Sports Tomorrow Congress Organized By The Barcelona Innovation Hub

(MENAFN- B2Press) TURKEY - WhiteBIT, the official cryptocurrency exchange partner of FC Barcelona, is taking part in the 7th "Sports Tomorrow Congress," a prestigious event organized by the Barcelona Innovation Hub. Aligned with the Mobile World Congress, this conference serves as a crucial platform bringing together representatives from the sports and technology industries to explore emerging trends and foster meaningful connections.

Sports Tomorrow Congress is an online and in-person sports congress aimed at industry professionals looking to continue developing their skills and knowledge, as well as those seeking to connect and network with like-minded professionals. This year, the conference will take place on February 26 and 27.

WhiteBIT is among the key speakers at this year's conference and will deliver a speech on the topic "Decoding the future of fan engagement with personalized digital products."

The company's participation in the event emphasizes its commitment to integrating more advanced technology into the sports sector. Focused on football clubs, WhiteBIT strives to enhance the personalization of relationships between fans, teams, and players through innovative blockchain applications.

The company's presentation will showcase the implementation of Non-Fungible Token (NFT) technology in sports, representing unique tokenized assets on a public blockchain. This technology enables fans to create or interact with personalized digital items, such as sports products. These items, exclusive to their owners, evolve over time based on fan interactions with the team and players. Additionally, WhiteBIT will present cases where the implementation of blockchain and cryptocurrencies has already been integrated into sports team activities.

The use of blockchain ensures secure, transparent, and immutable transactions, fostering trust in the sports ecosystem. WhiteBIT's initiative significantly advances how sports clubs interact with fans, creating a more interactive, personalized, and rewarding experience for them. The Sports Tomorrow Congress provides the ideal platform for WhiteBIT to unveil these innovations, setting a new standard for fan engagement in the sports industry.

WhiteBIT is one of the largest cryptocurrency-fiat exchanges in Europe, founded in 2018. The exchange offers over 350 trading pairs, more than 270 digital assets, and 10 fiat currencies. The company is an official partner of FC Barcelona and FACEIT. WhiteBIT's goal is the widespread implementation of blockchain technology worldwide.

Contact: Tülay Genç | [email protected] | +31 30 799 6022