(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Multitude SE: Fitch Revises Multitude's Outlook to Positive; Affirms IDR at B+

Helsinki, 15 February 2024 – Multitude SE, a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and other FinTechs (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) (“Multitude” or“Company”) announces that Fitch Ratings has revised Multitude SE's and its fully-owned operating bank Multitude Bank plc's Outlooks to Positive from Stable, while affirming their Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+'. Multitude's senior unsecured notes have been affirmed at 'B+' with a Recovery Rating of 'RR4' and its subordinated hybrid perpetual capital notes at 'B-' with 'RR6'.

