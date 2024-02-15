Insightsoftware Achieves Five-Year Growth Rate Of 425 Percent, Delivering Connected Solutions For Finance, Accounting, And Data Teams

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Through a balance of aggressive organic growth, strategic M&A, and investment in its connected Platform, insightsoftware transforms how teams operate to deliver Increased efficiency and productivity

Raleigh, NC, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- insightsoftware , the most comprehensive provider of solutions for the Office of the CFO, today announced it achieved a 5-year growth rate of 425 percent. In the last twelve months, it brought several new critical solutions to market to eliminate manual tasks, address skilled labor shortages, and boost productivity for organizations. In spite of the economic climate, insightsoftware continues to meet increasing demands for automated solutions across finance, accounting, and operations.

Finance professionals are spread thin as they strive to do more with fewer resources. As global organizations adopt insightsoftware solutions, they can turn information into insights and streamline operations. More than 55% of CFOs still rely on manual solutions for compliance and regulatory needs, and 80% plan to maintain or increase enterprise-wide digital investments over the next two years. To increase efficiency, CFOs use connected solutions from insightsoftware to enable the speed, agility, and resilience required to meet business needs.

This January marked insightsoftware CEO Michael Sullivan's one-year anniversary . Under his leadership, the company continued its explosive growth with two acquisitions, the launch of several new offerings, and the formation of three core business units: FP&A, Controllership, and Data and Analytics.

“insightsoftware is the most comprehensive provider of solutions for the Office of the CFO. Our solutions are built on an advanced data layer that enables access to critical business and financial data. Through our cloud-based Platform, customers enjoy integration and faster decision-making across finance, accounting, and operations applications. Pre-built content and use cases automate previously manual tasks and give teams more time for strategic initiatives,” said Michael Sullivan, CEO of insightsoftware.“We've increased investment in key areas, including AI, ESG, and various multi-product bundles that automate previously manual tasks. We're enabling teams to be more productive, giving time back for value-added activities.”

The launch of the insightsoftware Platform, an integrated solution for organizations to close books, plan for the next budget, prepare taxes, and much more. The Platform facilitates the management of business rules and processes through a connected set of solutions, eliminating manual tasks, addressing skilled labor shortages, and boosting productivity within finance, accounting, and operations teams.

insightsoftware acquired Power ON and Vizlib, introducing offers for operational planning, reporting, and analytics for Power BI and Qlik users.

The introduction of extensive new capabilities to the Logi Symphony software suite . The solution now easily embeds self-service, end-to-end business intelligence and analytics (ABI) fused with artificial intelligence (AI) into any web-based application.

The integration of Spreadsheet Server with Infor Financials and Supply Management (FSM), grants finance teams more control over Infor FSM reporting, enabling them to spend less time preparing data and more time deriving new insights.

The expansion of the company's Angles product line with Angles Professional for Oracle, providing Oracle ERP Cloud users the ability to customize, create, and share interactive dashboards and reports across all departments.

insightsoftware added more than 200 partners to its extensive partner network following the acquisition of Vizlib and ongoing innovation with products such as Jet Reports . The evolution of Longview Tax enables organizations to confidently meet BEPS 2.0 Pillar Two requirements.

Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, insightsoftware has more than 32,000 global customers and more than 500,000 users. The company was recognized for its growth in the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM and secured the number one ranking on Business North Carolina's Mid-Market Fast 40 List . insightsoftware was also recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrants for Financial Close and Consolidation and Financial Planning Software .

To learn more about how insightsoftware empowers the Office of the CFO to make timely and informed decisions, visit insightsoftware . Please join us on Feb. 21, 2024, at 1 pm ET, via our LinkedIn Live 2024 Trends for The Office of the CFO , as our CFO David Woodworth and SVP Corporate Development Mark Lisi discuss how CFOs can foster a culture of financial discipline within their organizations, shifting their attention to enhancing efficiency, agility, and resilience of their finance teams to connect data, build agility, and drive profitability.

About insightsoftware

insightsoftware is a global provider of comprehensive solutions for the Office of the CFO. We believe an actionable business strategy begins and ends with accessible financial data. With solutions across financial planning and analysis (FP&A), accounting, and operations, we transform how teams operate, empowering leaders to make timely and informed decisions. With data at the heart of everything we do, insightsoftware enables automated processes, delivers trusted insights, boosts predictability, and increases productivity. Learn more at insightsoftware.​

