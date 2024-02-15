Element Fleet Achieves B Score In CDP Climate Change Analysis

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX:EFN) (“Element” or the“Company”), the largest publicly-traded, pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world, today announced it received a B score from CDP, improving significantly from its previous D rating, and ranking higher than the North American regional average.

Core to Element's improved CDP score this year was the disclosure of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. In addition, Arc by Element, our end-to-end fleet electrification and decarbonization solution continues its positive momentum. The Company has also taken steps to reduce energy usage across its facilities, including consolidating office footprints.

“We're proud of the progress we've made toward environmental transparency. Our commitment to playing our part in building a sustainable future is unwavering,” said Laura Dottori-Attanasio, President and Chief Executive Officer.“By taking action and leading with integrity and transparency, Element is well positioned to make the tangible changes that matter to our people, clients, suppliers, and communities – to create a better world for future generations.”

In 2023, Element completed CDP's climate change questionnaire that encompassed global data covering Canada, the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, and Mexico. This year's CDP score reflects the important action on climate issues the Company is taking related to environmental transparency.

“At Element, we continue to set targets, share our progress, and continuously improve our environmental, social and governance performance globally,” said David Colman, EVP, Chief Legal and Sustainability Officer.“Our CDP score this year acknowledges that we are taking important action on climate issues and delivering sustained and positive differences where we live and work.”

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management is the largest publicly traded pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world, providing the full range of fleet services and solutions to a growing base of loyal, world-class clients – corporates, governments and not-for-profits – across North America, Australia and New Zealand. Element's services address every aspect of clients' fleet requirements, from vehicle acquisition, maintenance, accidents and remarketing, to integrating EVs and managing the complexity of gradual fleet electrification. Clients benefit from Element's expertise as the largest fleet solutions provider in its markets, offering unmatched economies of scale and insight used to reduce fleet operating costs and improve productivity and performance. For more information, visit .

About CDP

CDP is a global nonprofit that runs the world's leading environmental disclosure platform. Element is among more than 23,000 companies worldwide that disclosed data on environmental impacts through CDP in 2023.

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding Element and its business. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of Element's management. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause Element's performance to be materially different from current expectations. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. A discussion of the material risks and assumptions associated with Element's future outlook can be found in Element's annual MD&A and Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022, each of which has been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at Except as required by applicable securities laws, Element undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT: Investor Contact: Rocco Colella Director, Investor Relations (437) 349-3796 ... Media Contact: Amanda Mills Sirois Senior Manager, Corporate Affairs (437) 352-1050 ...