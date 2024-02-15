LVW Advisors CEO Ranked By Forbes As #1 Woman Wealth Advisor In New York State, #8 Nationally

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lori Van Dusen named to prestigious national and state lists for 2024

Rochester, N.Y., Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LVW Advisors , a Rochester-based independent financial advisory firm serving wealthy families and individuals, as well as nonprofit institutions nationwide, is pleased to announce that CEO and Founder Lori Van Dusen has been named New York State's top woman wealth advisor and the eighth in the nation by Forbes for 2024.

Van Dusen, who founded the women-led firm in 2011, has consistently ranked among the top wealth advisors in the country as the lead of an experienced team that takes a customized and collaborative approach to delivering financial solutions for its clients. For seven consecutive years, she has been named to the Forbes list of top women wealth advisors, and for three years in a row, she has secured the top spot on the Best-in-State Women Advisors list for New York State. For the purposes of this ranking, New York State excludes New York City.

“I'm deeply thankful to Forbes for once again recognizing me among such accomplished women. This acknowledgment reflects the dedication I've invested in both my career and our firm,” said LVW Advisors CEO and Founder Lori Van Dusen, CIMA® .“My heartfelt gratitude goes to Forbes/SHOOK, the industry and the dedicated LVW team, whose unwavering support fuels our mission to serve our cherished clients.”

Developed by SHOOK Research, the Forbes list uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative data obtained through surveys and interviews to rank advisors. This year, SHOOK evaluated more than 40,000 nominations from female advisors with a minimum of seven years of experience on best practices, level of service, investing models, compliance records and quantitative data, such as revenue trends and assets under management.

The 2024 Forbes/SHOOK America's Top Women Advisors and Best-in-State Women Advisors rankings were awarded on February 8, 2024, and are based on information provided by LVW Advisors as of September 2023. No compensation was provided by LVW Advisors in connection with obtaining these rankings. LVW Advisors paid a fee for promotional materials relating to the awards. Click here for additional disclosures: .

About LVW Advisors

LVW Advisors is a Rochester, NY-based independent financial advisory firm serving wealthy families and nonprofit institutions nationwide. For more information, visit lvwadvisors.

