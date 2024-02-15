Gabelli Funds To Host 15Th Annual Specialty Chemical Symposium

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Thursday, March 14, 2024
RYE, N.Y., Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds is hosting its 15th Annual Specialty Chemical Symposium at the Yale Club in New York, NY on Thursday, March 14, 2024. The symposium will draw a variety of companies, with a focus on pricing power, margin recovery, interest rates, destocking, global supply chain, global demand trends, and the M&A environment. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with managements in a one-on-one setting.
Participating Companies:
| 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEAM)
| American Vanguard (NYSE: AVD)
| Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE: ALTM)
| Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQ)
| BASF Corporation (XETRA: BAS)
| DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE: DD)
| H.B. Fuller (NYSE: FUL)
| Minerals Technologies (NYSE: MTX)
| NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ: NVX)
| Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR)
|
| 1x1 Meetings Only
| AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE: ASIX)
| Hawkins Inc. (NASDAQ: HWKN)
|
More to come...
Details:
Gabelli Funds' 15th Annual Specialty Chemical Symposium
March 14, 2024
8:20 am - 2:00 pm
Conference Registration:
Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.
| Contact:
|
| Rosemarie J. Morbelli, CFA
Senior VP, Specialty Chemicals
(914) 921-7757
Wayne C. Pinsent, CFA
VP, Specialty Chemicals
(914) 921-8352
MENAFN15022024004107003653ID1107856841
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.