Zscaler To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc . (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced that the company is scheduled to present at upcoming investor conferences. Details for each event are as follows:
JMP Technology Conference in San Francisco
Monday, March 4th, 2024
1x1 Investor Meetings
Morgan Stanley TMT Conference in San Francisco
Wednesday, March 6th, 2024
7:15 a.m. PT (10:15 a.m. ET)
Sessions which offer a webcast will be available on the“Events & Presentations” section of the Zscaler Investor Relations website at .
About Zscaler
Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust ExchangeTM platform protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SSE-based Zero Trust ExchangeTM is the world's largest in-line cloud security platform.
ZscalerTM and the other trademarks listed at are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.
Media Relations Contact:
Natalia Wodecki
...
Investor Relations Contact:
Bill Choi, CFA
...
