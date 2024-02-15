Image Protect, Inc. (OTC: IMTL) Reports 40% Surge In The Multi-Billion Dollar Online Review Industry Through Review Control Reputation Management

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Image Protect, Inc. (OTC:IMTL) (Imageprotectcorporation) (“Image Protect” or the“Company”), a leading player in the digital content protection arena, is thrilled to announce a remarkable 40% increase in the rapidly expanding online review industry for its subsidiary, Review ControlTM Reputation Management. This surge follows the successful reduction of debt amounting to $1,945,860 over the past nine months, reinforcing the Company's commitment to financial stability and growth.

Image Protect is on the brink of significant expansion, particularly with its thriving subsidiary, Review ControlTM Reputation Management. The fourth quarter of 2023 witnessed outstanding performance, setting the stage for the introduction, to be announced soon, of two innovative products and services to clients and the wider business community. The Company attributes this success to strategic resource acquisition, enabling a substantial expansion of its business plan. A key contributor to this growth is the ongoing collaboration with Hearst Media Group, leveraging streaming commercials and digital marketing services to reach a wider audience.

James Ballas, CEO of Image Protect, Inc., expressed his optimism, stating, "Since acquiring Review Control in September 2023, we have been diligently working to position the company as a key player in the online review space. We anticipate rapid growth in this multi-billion-dollar industry, aiming to bring our valuable services to thousands of businesses."

Frank Cassella, CEO of Review Control Reputation Management, shared his enthusiasm, "We couldn't be more pleased with our progress in just a few short months. Our products have gained substantial traction, expanding our client base and marketing strategies. The upcoming application is poised to be a game-changer for businesses, ensuring specific targeting in key service industries and delivering exceptional ROI. We are confident in our success as we move forward into 2024."

Image Protect, Inc. remains committed to innovation, growth, and delivering unparalleled solutions in the dynamic landscape of online reputation management.

Follow Image Protect, Inc. to learn more about Review ControlTM Reputation Management and to stay informed about Company developments and growth:

Instagram: @ImageProtectCorp

Corporate updates on X (Formerly Twitter) @IMTLCorp

Company updates on X (Formerly Twitter): @Review_Control

Image Protect, Inc:

Review ControlTM :

Facebook: Image Protect Corp

Mission Statement: To IMPROVE and PROTECT the online image of our clients.

About Image Protect, Inc.

Image Protect, Inc. is a Technology and Business Services Company, specializing in vitally important Review and Reputation Management for businesses of all types and sizes, as well as individuals who need online reputation assistance. Utilizing proprietary technology applications combined with excellent customer service and support, it's newly acquired subsidiary Review ControlTM Reputation Management has established itself in the space in recent years and continues to grow and penetrate new verticals. New services are currently in development to further the Company's commitment to providing the very best in review marketing subscription products to the business community.

About Review ControlTM Reputation Management

Review ControlTM Reputation Management is a proprietary, business-to- business subscription platform that can increase and improve the online reviews of its clients and serves a vital business interest to millions of businesses of all types and sizes. With prices starting at just $59 per month it is an easy, affordable, and effective solution for any type of business to obtain more positive online reviews-which increase search ranking, attract more customers and revenue, and increases the value of the client's business. Founded in 2018, Review ControlTM has established itself as a recognized national brand, and has grown steadily since inception, providing excellent service and many satisfied clients.

Safe Harbor Provision

Cautionary statement for purposes of the 'Safe Harbor' provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties, and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers, and partners. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.

Investor Relations

...