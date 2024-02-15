Fate Therapeutics To Webcast Conference Call Reporting Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (the“Company” or“Fate Therapeutics”) (NASDAQ: FATE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing a first-in-class pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cellular immunotherapies to patients with cancer and autoimmune disorders, today announced that the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Monday, February 26, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET to report its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results and provide a corporate update.



In order to participate in the conference call, please register using the conference link here . The live webcast can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website at . The archived webcast will be available on the Company's website beginning approximately two hours after the event.

About Fate Therapeutics, Inc.

Fate Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing a first-in-class pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cellular immunotherapies to patients with cancer and autoimmune disorders. Using its proprietary iPSC product platform, the Company has established a leadership position in creating multiplexed-engineered iPSC lines and in the manufacture and clinical development of off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived cell products. The Company's effector cell pipeline includes multiplexed-engineered, iPSC-derived natural killer (NK) cell and T-cell product candidates, which incorporate novel synthetic controls of cell function, such as chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to target tumor-associated antigens, and are intended to deliver multiple mechanisms of therapeutic importance to patients including in combination with well-established cancer therapies. Fate Therapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit .

