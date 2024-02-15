(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NBA Champion and Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Two-time WNBA Champion Kelsey Plum team up with LegalZoom to support the small business community and share LegalZoom's best plays for entrepreneurs

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalZoom, Inc. (Nasdaq: LZ), the No. 1 choice in online small business formations, today announced that applications are open for the last round of the annual Fast Break for Small Business grant program in partnership with the NBA, WNBA and NBA G-League. This season will mark the program's largest grant cohort to date with a campaign to give away $3 million in grants and services focused on assisting small business owners and emerging entrepreneurs with the necessary capital, tools, and expertise they need to start, run and grow their small business. LegalZoom will be dedicating $1,500,000 in financial grants to 150 existing small business owners and $1,500,000 in products and services to 3,000 emerging entrepreneurs that need help getting their business started.







While small businesses have shown remarkable resilience to inflation, bank failures, and broader volatility, programs like Fast Break for Small Business will provide additional financial and educational support that drives economic and job growth in local communities.

“We want to make it less intimidating for small businesses to get started,” said Dan Wernikoff, CEO of LegalZoom.“Small business owners have faced unprecedented challenges over the past few years. It's important that they know that there are programs available like Fast Break for Small Business that can support them on their business journey, and we're proud to partner with the NBA to play a role in their growth and success.”

“We are proud to partner with LegalZoom and share their commitment to both celebrating and supporting entrepreneurs,” said Tara Mulcahy, NBA Head of Global Marketing Partnerships.“We look forward to continuing to make an impact on the small business community with the Fast Break for Small Business program.”

On the heels of announcing his own small business, Improbable Media, NBA Champion and two-time MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo has partnered with LegalZoom to support Fast Break for Small Business and give back to the small business community. Giannis and two-time WNBA Champion Kelsey Plum will appear in a new LegalZoom TV campaign scheduled to air throughout the NBA and WNBA seasons beginning in March. The upcoming TV spot will raise awareness for how easy it is to start a business using LegalZoom.

“Early in my own journey, I didn't have the financial background or support that's so important when you're building a business,” said Antetokounmpo.“I want to give others who are just getting started access to the kinds of business opportunities and expertise they need to be successful.”

Since the program launched in 2021, Fast Break for Small Business has granted $1,500,000 to 150 small business owners and provided nearly 4,000 small business owners access to free LegalZoom services. The program has impacted entrepreneurs from 48 states including the District of Columbia. Of the grantees awarded, 92% identify as people of color, 60% identify as female-owned, and 72% operate their businesses in NBA, WNBA, or G League metro areas.

Applications for Fast Break for Small Business grants are open today through September 13, 2024 at . Grants and services will be awarded throughout this year's NBA and WNBA season. The NBA and LegalZoom are working closely with Accion Opportunity Fund, the nation's leading nonprofit small business lender to administer and manage the distribution of grants.

For additional information on the Fast Break for Small Business program and to apply for a grant, visit .

