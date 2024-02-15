Gray Television Launches Investigatetv+ En Español To Serve Extended Bilingual Audience In 26 Gray-Owned Telemundo Markets





“An essential part of Gray's mission is investigative journalism, and it is our goal for everyone to see it. Whether a viewer speaks Spanish or English, we want to give viewers the opportunity to see, learn, and react from these stories,” said Lee Zurik, Vice President of Investigations.

InvestigateTV+ en Español is hosted by Luis Carlos Mendoza, an award-winning, long-time news anchor of Noticiero Telemundo 20 in Odessa-Midland, Texas.“Luis Carlos Mendoza brings an unsurpassable level of professionalism and heart for the community and is the perfect host for this news magazine,” said Susan Sim Oh, VP of Strategy and Operations for the Telemundo Station Group.

“InvestigateTV+ en Español is going to make everyone's life better from the information you'll learn from the show,” said Luis Carlos Mendoza, host of InvestigateTV+ en Español and Anchor for Noticiero Telemundo 20.

Gray's newsmagazine program InvestigateTV started in 2018 as a weekend series and in 2022 expanded to a daily weekday show titled InvestigateTV+. Gray's national investigative unit draws upon a dedicated team of investigative journalists as well as scores of journalists working in Gray's local markets with its leading local news stations. The unit has received countless awards, including most recently a prestigious duPont-Columbia Award in January 2024.

“Premium in-depth investigations and reports are essential yet are not widely available for the Hispanic community in the US. For Gray to be able to make this content in Spanish is both important and needed,” said Juan Toro, Executive Producer of InvestigateTV+ en Español.

In addition to the weekday InvestigateTV+ en Español series, Gray Telemundo stations will also air the weekend series of InvestigateTV en Español starting March 2. The markets and airtimes for InvestigateTV+ en Español and InvestigateTV en Español are listed below.