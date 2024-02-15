Supplement To The Proposals Of Fingrid Oyj’S Shareholders’ Nomination Board To The Annual General Meeting 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fingrid Oyj

On 31 January 2024, Fingrid Oyj published the proposals of the Shareholders' Nomination Board to the Annual General Meeting 2024. Fingrid supplements the published release as follows:

In addition to the already published proposals, the Shareholders' Nomination Board proposes that Mikko Mursula will be elected as Fingrid's new Board member for the term of office ending at the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

Mikko Mursula, M.Sc. (econ.), Finnish citizen. Mursula has acted as a Deputy CEO, investments, from the year 2018 and as an EVP, Investments during the years 2015-2018 for Mutual Pension Insurance Company Ilmarinen. Earlier Mursula has acted as a Managing Director for FIM Oyj during the years 2013-2015, as a Director, asset management and brokerage operations for S-Pankki Oyj during the years 2013-2015, as a Managing Director for FIM Varainhoito Oy during the years 2010-2015 and in different executive positions in the field of investments during the years 2000-2010 for Mutual Pension Insurance Company Ilmarinen. In addition, Mursula acts as a deputy chair of the board for Tornator Oyj, as a deputy chair of the board for Kojamo Oyj, as a Board member for Jane and Aatos Erkko Foundation and as a chair at the investment committee for Aalto University foundation.

Mikko Mursula is independent of the company, but not of the significant shareholders since he is currently employed by a significant shareholder. Mursula has given his consent to his appointment.

Additional information about the members proposed by Fingrid's Shareholders' Nomination Board is available on the company's website. The Nomination Board's proposals will be included in the invitation to the Annual General Meeting.



