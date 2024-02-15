Egypt launches global tender to import petroleum output to meet energy demand

(MENAFN) Egypt recently announced the launch of a global tender aimed at importing approximately 600,000 tons of petroleum products, comprising 500,000 tons of diesel and 93,000 tons of gasoline, with delivery expected by next March. This initiative is part of Egypt's ongoing efforts to fulfill its substantial energy requirements, with the country consuming an estimated 12 million tons of diesel and approximately 6.7 million tons of gasoline annually.



The decision to import petroleum products underscores Egypt's strategy to address its energy needs amidst ongoing challenges, particularly concerning foreign currency shortages. By seeking to enhance its oil production or refining capabilities, Egypt aims to gradually reduce its reliance on importing petroleum products, a vital step given the country's economic constraints.



This recent tender follows a similar initiative announced last November, where Egypt sought to import 600,000 tons of petroleum products for delivery in December. This previous tender included 400,000 tons of diesel and around 200,000 tons of gasoline, highlighting the recurring nature of Egypt's efforts to secure essential energy supplies.



In a related development, the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) is planning to ramp up crude oil imports by 40 percent starting from the fiscal year 2024-2025. This strategic move is intended to decrease reliance on importing refined petroleum products, thereby strengthening Egypt's energy security and reducing vulnerabilities associated with external dependencies. Egypt currently operates 12 oil refineries with a combined production capacity of 34 million tons, of which approximately 25 million tons are utilized annually.



As Egypt continues to navigate its energy landscape, initiatives to bolster domestic production, refine capabilities, and optimize resource utilization remain critical for ensuring long-term energy sustainability and economic resilience.

