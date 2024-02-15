Mollapolci Contractor Ltd Announces Innovative Website Launch To Streamline Stucco Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Habib MollapolciCALGARY, AB, CANADA, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mollapolci Contractor Ltd, a cornerstone in the Calgary construction industry known for its exceptional stucco services, is proud to announce the launch of its newly developed website, . This strategic move is aimed at enhancing the accessibility of its stucco repair, parging repair, and stucco painting services to Calgarians. Founded in February 2003 by Habib Mollapolci , a renowned stucco plasterer expert, the company has now digitized its booking process to meet the evolving needs of its clients.Until now, Mollapolci Contractor Ltd has catered to the local community's needs through traditional engagement methods. However, recognizing the shift towards digital convenience, the company has invested in an online platform that allows customers to effortlessly book services with just a few clicks. This development underscores Mollapolci Contractor Ltd's commitment to customer satisfaction and innovation.The new website is designed with user experience in mind, featuring a streamlined interface that makes it easier than ever for homeowners and businesses to find and schedule the stucco services they need. Whether it's repairing weathered stucco, refreshing a building's exterior with new paint, or addressing foundational parging needs, the site offers comprehensive solutions tailored to Calgary's unique climate and construction requirements.Habib Mollapolci, the visionary behind Mollapolci Contractor Ltd, expressed his enthusiasm for the launch: "Our goal has always been to provide top-tier stucco services that stand the test of time. With the launch of our new website, we're excited to offer an enhanced level of convenience and efficiency to our clients. This digital expansion is a testament to our commitment to quality, innovation, and the communities we serve."In addition to online booking, the website also features an extensive portfolio of completed projects, customer testimonials, and detailed descriptions of services offered. This transparency and wealth of information ensure that clients can make informed decisions about their stucco needs.Mollapolci Contractor Ltd is fully incorporated in Alberta, providing peace of mind to its clients through comprehensive liability insurance coverage. This foundation of trust, combined with the new website's capabilities, positions Mollapolci Contractor Ltd as a forward-thinking leader in the stucco industry.For more information or to book a service, please visit or visit us at 5325 26 Ave SW #5209, Calgary, AB T3E 6N3.

