WOMEN's CARE EXPANDING IN JACKSONVILLE WITH NEW STATE-OF-THE-ART RIVERSIDE WOMEN's HEALTH FACILITY

Image of new 25,000-square-foot Women's Care expanded facility in Jacksonville, Florida.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, USA, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Women's Care, a leading national women's health physician group, is expanding its healthcare offerings in Jacksonville with the opening of a new, 25,000-square-foot facility in the Riverside community.The practice, located at 1232 King Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204, opened on January 15, 2024, and offers the convenience of comprehensive women's care in a single location. Patients who previously visited the Women's Care practices inside Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside will now be seen at the new King St. location. Women's Care board-certified OBGYNs in Riverside will now be providing labor and delivery care at Ascension St. Vincent's Family Birth Place Southside.A state-of-the-art facility, patients can expect all their women's healthcare needs to be met under one roof at Women's Care of Riverside. Services such as 3D mammography, high-risk maternal fetal medicine, bone density screenings, laboratory services, and in-office surgery will be offered in addition to obstetrics and gynecology care.“Many of our patients benefit from getting their mammograms and yearly checkups done together in one appointment,” said Xujia Annie Smith, MD.“Our hope is that easy access to multiple services will make it more convenient for women to get the care they want and need.”Women's Care providers have been serving the Jacksonville community for more than 60 years, delivering generations of care to women and babies in north Florida. One of Jacksonville's most established and esteemed obstetrics and gynecology groups, the practice was founded by Champ Taylor, MD, in the 1960s.“We are excited to continue this tradition in our new office and to be able to offer even more services, with the vision of offering comprehensive women's care,” Dr. Smith said.A grand opening ceremony will be held at the new location on February 22, 2024. Members of the JAX Chamber will officiate the ribbon cutting alongside local physicians and Women's Care team members in attendance.More than 20 physicians and advanced practice providers are prepared for new and existing patient appointments at the Women's Care of Riverside. Patients can schedule an appointment online at womenscareobgyn or call the office directly at 904-478-5384.About Women's CareWomen's Care is a leading national women's health physician group, providing comprehensive patient care in obstetrics, gynecology, women's health, and cancer care through all phases of life. With a national network of 100+ locations, a state-of-the-art clinical laboratory, and over 450 obstetrician-gynecologists and specialists, Women's Care performs more than 1 million+ annual patient encounters and delivers more than 25,000 healthy newborns a year. With a focus on preventive care, Women's Care encourages and supports women to prioritize their healthcare. Visit womenscareobgyn.

