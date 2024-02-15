Audacy Renews Advisr Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Advisr's sales operating platform will continue to help enhance and optimize Audacy's Pre-Sales processes

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Advisr , the leading sales operating system for B2B enterprises, today announced the platform renewal by its long-standing partner, Audacy , the leading multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with the country's best collection of local music, news, and sports brands.The renewal means that Audacy will again leverage Advisr's sales operating platform to help drive revenue growth and sales efficiency in the coming year. Advisr enables sales teams to swiftly create automated custom, on-brand proposals tailored to each customer's goals, saving time, streamlining workflows, and providing actionable data for targeted sales efforts."We are happy to extend our collaboration with Advisr as we continue to invest in innovative sales and ad tech solutions. This renewal aligns with our overall strategic emphasis on increasing our speed to market while maintaining pitch deck consistency, enhancing operational efficiency, and ensuring the effectiveness and efficiency of our pipeline and sales data,” stated Terri Gunnell, Executive Vice President, Advertising Technology, Product, and Platforms at Audacy.Audacy began integrating the Advisr platform into its sales processes in December, 2022. Over the course of 2023, the platform's usage skyrocketed 300%, with a significant uptick in average order sizes."We are thrilled to be supporting one of the industry's most innovative media companies,” said Quique Nagle, CEO and founder of Advisr.“Our platform was built to deliver best-in-class sales operating solutions that elevate growth and efficiency for our clients.”Advisr remains dedicated to its mission to redefine sales team performance and drive significant business outcomes.About AdvisrHeadquartered in NYC, Advisr helps sales organizations become more efficient and effective in their sales engagements. Advisr's technology enables sales teams to capture more revenue and increase share of wallet by automating pre-sales workflows and providing the infrastructure to scale. Learn more at: .About Audacy, Inc.Audacy, Inc. is a leading multi-platform audio content and entertainment company that connects with 200 million consumers. Powered by its exclusive, premium audio content that includes unrivaled leadership positions in news and sports radio, Audacy operates one of the country's two scaled radio broadcasting groups, a rapidly growing direct-to-consumer digital audio platform, multiple audio networks, a major event business and a leading, award-winning podcast studio. Learn more at , Facebook, X, LinkedIn , Instagram and Threads (@AudacyCorp).

Katie Campisano

Kamp Media Relations

+1 908-247-8678

email us here