Elton Ilirjani Star Shines Bright At Global Fashion Collective Show During New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Elton Ilirjani, international model, activist and philanthropist lit up the catwalk wearing a creation designed Akinori Isobe and Fumiyo Isobe of Baby, The Stars Shine Bright at the Global Fashion Collective (GFC) runway show during New York Fashion Week The Shows 2024 at Clinton Mercantile in New York City.
The show was a great success for the designer as well the model. Elton demonstrated his versatility as a model, being chosen as one of the top 2 models by social media influencers present at the show due to his ability to transform himself on the catwalk.
Always keen to use the visibility provided by the fashion catwalk to champion social issues, Elton dedicated the walk to all children around the world who have suffered sexual abuse.
About Elton Ilirjani:
Known around the world as a high-ranking social media influencer and fashion model, Ilirjani boasts a breathtaking following of over 12 million fans. His legions of followers are dedicated to listening and learning from his message of gender equality around the world. Elton promotes the importance of equality and freedom of expression through the concept of genderless modelling. Frequenting the pages of fashion magazines and international runway shows, the icon uses his powerful presence to promote a unified existence amongst all of mankind. Instagram: @Eilirjani
About: Baby, The Stars Shine Bright
Baby, The Stars Shine Bright is a Japanese clothing brand specializing in Lolita fashion. It was founded in 1988 by Akinori Isobe and his wife, Fumiyo. The company's flagship store is located in Omotesandō, Japan with international stores including San Francisco. They even designed the wardrobe for a main character in the 2004 film Kamikaze Girls. In May 2023, Baby, The Stars Shine Bright released their first fragrance called Baby Princess. For More information, please visit Instagram: @baby
About Global Fashion Collective (GFC):
Launched in October 2017, Global Fashion Collective (GFC) is a platform led by a group of dynamic individuals who share the common goal to cultivate an inclusive and diverse fashion industry. After showcasing in Paris, New York and Tokyo, GFC plans to further expand their reach with upcoming shows in London and Milan.
