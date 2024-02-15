RE-Target® Network Grows In Arizona, California, Florida And Missouri

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Greater Tampa REALTORS® is leveraging RE-Target to keep its members informed about its programs and services, while also connecting them to local real estate industry service providers.

RE-Target® adds Bagnell Dam, Greater Tampa, Inglewood, Lake of the Ozarks, Space Coast and Western Arizona REALTOR® Data Exchange.

- Quan Remmer, GTR vice president of strategic partnershipsST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RE-Target ® by SavvyCard ® continues its national expansion by adding Bagnell Dam Association of REALTORS® (BDAR), Greater Tampa REALTORS®, Inglewood Board of REALTORS® (IBOR), Lake of the Ozarks Board of REALTORS® (LOBR), Space Coast Association of REALTORS® (SCAR), and Western Arizona REALTOR® Data Exchange (WARDEX) to the list of organizations using RE-Target to deliver targeted communications and advertising.RE-Target is an advertising and communications solution designed for the real estate industry that delivers highly curated visual messages within single sign-on, MLS or member dashboards, offering an alternative channel to reach agents and brokers where they are most active. RE-Target was designed to improve awareness and engagement with member and affiliate resources while generating meaningful non-dues revenue for its customers.Greater Tampa (Tampa, FL) implemented RE-Target on its Stellar Central MLS dashboard, while Space Coast (Palm Coast, FL) will be rolling out the program in its Relevate AMS-SSO dashboard. Bagnell Dam (Lake Ozark, MO), Lake of the Ozarks (Sunrise Beach, MO) and WARDEX (Bullhead City, AZ) have RE-Target on their Clareity SSO dashboards. Inglewood (Inglewood, CA) is using RE-Target on its REcenterhub MLS dashboard provided by REcore.“Our members have been seeing Greater Tampa REALTORS®' messaging on their Stellar dashboard for several weeks, reinforcing the value of their membership and leading to increased discovery of our programs,” said Quan Remmer, GTR vice president of strategic partnerships.“We're excited by our members' engagement, and expect our affiliates will also enjoy the benefits of increased visibility on the MLS dashboard.”“We're looking forward to RE-Target helping us deliver important information to our subscribers where they go to work - their Clareity dashboard,” said Kim Everett, WARDEX CEO, noting the dashboard provides access to the MLS and other business tools services provided by WARDEX.“We expect our RE-Target communications will increase subscriber engagement, drive adoption of our services and facilitate connections within our local real estate ecosystem.”“We're excited to work with these diverse organizations to assist them in reaching their engagement and service adoption goals,” said Warren Dow, GM of Real Estate at SavvyCard.“RE-Target has proven itself to be an effective way for real estate organizations across the country to engage their constituents and create a meaningful non-dues revenue stream at the same time.”RE-Target has partnered with 49 organizations to deliver targeted messaging and advertising to more than 321,000 real estate professionals across the United States. RE-Target integrations include Clareity, connectMLS, FlexMLS, Paragon, REcenterhub, and Relevate, along with propriety dashboards from Stellar MLS and Triangle MLS.About Greater Tampa REALTORS®:Greater Tampa REALTORS® (GTR) is the largest professional association of real estate brokers and agents in the Tampa Bay area, founded in 1911, representing nearly 18,000 members. GTR provides exceptional professional development and networking programs, supports REALTORS® in accelerating their business with access to the best tools and resources in the industry, and is at the forefront of innovation and change to meet the dynamic needs of the real estate industry. GTR represents REALTORS® involved in residential sales, commercial and investment sales, property management, and appraisals.About Space Coast Association of REALTORS®:The Space Coast Association of REALTORS® is a professional trade association providing services to the local REALTOR® community since 1959. The Space Coast Association of REALTORS® has a history that stretches back to 1959, during the early years of the Space Race. The Space Coast Association of REALTORS® serves all of Brevard's REALTORS® and community members and is one of the largest professional organizations in the county and has a membership base of more than 6,000 REALTORS® and Business Partner Members.About Western Arizona REALTOR® Data Exchange:The Western Arizona REALTOR® Data Exchange, Inc. (WARDEX) is a regional multiple listing system (MLS) comprised of residential and commercial properties for sale and lease and business opportunities. WARDEX is focused on bringing innovative tools to all subscribers to help them succeed in their businesses. We work closely with our shareholders, Bullhead City/Mohave Valley Association of REALTORS® and Kingman/Golden Valley Association of REALTORS® to serve agents working in our large geographic area consisting of all of Mohave County, the bordering rural communities, and the Colorado River Communities of Arizona, Nevada, and California.About Bagnell Dam Association of REALTORS®:The Bagnell Dam Association of REALTORS® is the trade association representing REALTORS® in Lake Ozark, MO. The association's mission is to provide education, services and tools, which allow members to better serve their industry and the community both professionally and ethically. We promote and protect the right to own, transfer and use real property.About Lake of the Ozarks Board of REALTORS®:The Lake of the Ozarks Board of REALTORS® (LOBR) is a trade association that includes over 460 REALTOR® and multiple listing service members. The board was incorporated in the state of Missouri in 1947 and chartered by the National Association of REALTORS® in 1948. LOBR unites those engaged in the real estate profession and advocates for the rights of home ownership. LOBR promotes the high standards of conduct expressed in the Code of Ethics of the National Association of Realtors® and the Missouri REALTORS®.About Inglewood Board of REALTORS®:The Inglewood Board of REALTORS® (IBOR)is the trade association representing more than 450 REALTORS® in Inglewood, CA. IBOR's mission is to advocate for private property rights, and provide its members with resources to foster their business success.About SavvyCard®:SavvyCard® is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that utilizes aggregated client data to automatically generate customized web applications (called“SavvyCards”) for companies, products and business professionals. SavvyCards are currently used by over 200,000 business professionals to automate and enhance their digital marketing and lead generation efforts. When SavvyCard's flagship software, SavvyCard for Real Estate and SavvyCard for Affiliates is combined with RE-Target®, Associations and MLSs have broad visibility into communication performance, member engagement, and overall return on investment for member services.

