The Governor's School For Entrepreneurs Announces Teams Selected For Collegiate Pitch Competition

A Collegiate Pitch team makes its pitch in 2023.

During Collegiate Pitch, student entrepreneurs present their business to judges and compete for funding.

16 Teams from 5 Different Colleges Will Compete in Kentucky's Largest Intercollegiate Business Pitch Competition on March 2

- Gov. Andy BeshearLOUISVILLE, KY, USA, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Student entrepreneurs compete for funding that could fuel their future as part of Collegiate Pitch, Kentucky's largest intercollegiate business pitch competition. The Governor's School for Entrepreneurs (GSE) and the University of Louisville's Forcht Center for Entrepreneurship have teamed up to stage the lively contest on March 2, starting at 10 a.m. at U of L's College of Business, 110 West Brandeis Avenue in Louisville.The public is invited to this free event to cheer for Kentucky's future innovators and business leaders as they square-off for tens of thousands of dollars in funding. Sixteen teams representing colleges from across the commonwealth will pitch their business ideas and field questions from a panel of judges. Up to $40,000 in prize money is at stake to help fund the future of the winning enterprises."Collegiate Pitch gives college students a real-world experience to learn how to present their business ideas and secure investments in their enterprises,” said Gov. Andy Beshear.“It is also an important opportunity to identify and support promising entrepreneurs and build on a foundation for innovative economic ideas in the commonwealth.”The Governor's School for Entrepreneurs (GSE) runs Collegiate Pitch, which features two different categories for the teams of collegiate entrepreneurs. The Exploratory Track is for early-stage business ideas, while the Developed Track is for businesses closer to being launched or already operating. Monetary prizes are awarded in both tracks. To be eligible for the prize money, businesses must be based in Kentucky as they grow over the next few years.“From high school through college and into the business world, GSE empowers the business dreams of students who have the grit and passion to be Bluegrass entrepreneurs and create jobs in Kentucky. Our goal is to help drive economic growth across the commonwealth with programs that change lives and boost businesses launched by student entrepreneurs,” said Anne Jewell, president and CEO of the Governor's School for Entrepreneurs.“We're proud to host Collegiate Pitch at the University of Louisville, a longtime leader in developing impactful opportunities for the next generation of business innovators.”The Forcht Center for Entrepreneurship was established in 2008 within The University of Louisville College of Business. The Center offers nationally recognized undergraduate and graduate programs."We are excited to partner with the Governor's School for Entrepreneurs and its Collegiate Pitch competition,” said Sergey Anokhin, Director of the Forcht Center for Entrepreneurship.“Our partnership on this event supports entrepreneurial talent in Kentucky, showcases the strength of our entrepreneurial ecosystem, and promotes entrepreneurship as a way for students across the commonwealth to work towards a prosperous future.”The Exploratory Track will compete first, followed by the Developed Track in the afternoon. The college teams and their business ideas slated for Collegiate Pitch are listed below. Winners will be announced at 3:45 p.m.The schedule is subject to change.Exploratory Track:10:10 a.m. – Mo'at Luxury Private Dining, Sullivan University10:24 a.m. – Doza, University of Louisville10:38 a.m. – All the Goods, Thomas More University10:52 a.m. – NanoMed Adaptive Technologies, University of Kentucky11:06 a.m. – Donaldson Luxurious Cleaning Company, Sullivan University11:20 a.m. – Arthropod Centered Engineering, Thomas More UniversityTen-Minute Break11:45 a.m. – Earthwise, University of Kentucky11:59 a.m. – C.H.E.F. Babies, Sullivan University12:13 p.m. – E1evate, Thomas More University12:27 p.m. – R.A.M. Devices, University of KentuckyLunchbreak 12:45 – 1:30pmDeveloped Track:1:30 p.m. – With Love Bodycare, Sullivan University1:48 p.m. – Chez, University of Louisville2:06 p.m. – State Street Ice, University of Kentucky2:24 p.m. – Bloom Bakery, Sullivan University2:42 p.m. – Perfect Pressure Washing, Northern Kentucky University3:00 p.m. – LODE, University of LouisvilleWinners Announced:3:45 p.m.The Governor's School for EntrepreneursThe Governor's School for Entrepreneurs (GSE) identifies, inspires, and empowers Kentucky's future innovators. GSE's Summer Startup program develops entrepreneurial skills in high school students and qualifies them for college scholarships. GSE's Collegiate Pitch program is Kentucky's largest intercollegiate pitch competition, offering thousands of dollars in prizes. GSE alums have launched more than 70 businesses and filed for multiple patents. Because of strong partnerships with entities like the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet and the Cabinet for Economic Development, along with private and public supporters, GSE programs are free for selected student entrepreneurs. For more information visit kentuckygseThe Forcht Center for EntrepreneurshipEstablished in 2008 with a generous alumni gift from Corbin, Kentucky-based entrepreneurs Marion and Terry Forcht, The Forcht Center for Entrepreneurship at the University of Louisville College of Business offers undergraduate and graduate programs that develop and nurture entrepreneurial skills, experiences, and opportunities. These programs have received high marks from publications like U.S. News & World Report and Entrepreneur Magazine. The programs are designed for working professionals who lead innovative teams creating new products, services, and breakthroughs; student who want to discover pathways for creating successful new ventures; and scholars whose research may inspire and guide future entrepreneurs. For more information visit U of L's College of Business .

