Saudi Arabia's consumer price index shows moderate increase in inflation

(MENAFN) The latest data from Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Statistics reveals a modest uptick in the consumer price index (CPI) during January 2024, with inflation reaching 1.6 percent compared to the same period in the previous year. This figure surpassed earlier expectations, as inflation stood at 1.5 percent in December 2023, indicating a slight acceleration in price growth.



Notable increases were observed in various sectors, particularly in housing-related expenses. Actual housing rents surged by 9.3 percent in January 2024, accompanied by a rise of 8.2 percent in villa rents. Additionally, costs associated with housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels climbed by 7.8 percent compared to the preceding year, contributing to the overall inflationary pressure.



Within the food and beverages category, prices experienced a moderate increase of 1 percent, driven primarily by a notable uptick of 3.7 percent in vegetable prices. The Restaurants and Hotels division also witnessed a rise of 2.4 percent, largely attributed to a 2.1 percent increase in catering service prices.



Education expenses saw a notable uptick of 1.2 percent, with middle and secondary education fees registering a substantial increase of 4.3 percent. These increases contributed to the overall inflationary trend observed in January 2024.



On a monthly basis, the inflation rate in January rose by 0.3 percent, reflecting ongoing fluctuations in consumer prices. Despite this uptick, when compared globally, inflation in Saudi Arabia has remained relatively subdued over the past year. In January 2023, the inflation rate stood at 3.4 percent, indicating a stable inflationary environment relative to other countries.



The moderate rise in inflation underscores the ongoing economic dynamics in Saudi Arabia and the factors influencing price movements across various sectors. As policymakers and analysts continue to monitor inflationary trends, attention remains focused on managing price stability and ensuring sustainable economic growth in the Kingdom.

