Criminal Arrested In Dubai And Brought Down To Colombo

A notorious criminal has been arrested in Dubai and brought down to Colombo under tight security.

The Police said that Piyum Hasthika alias“Piyuma” was arrested while in Dubai and was brought to Colombo.

He was arrested and brought to Colombo with the help of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

The Police said that Piyum Hasthika is a key accomplice of notorious criminal Salindu Malshika Gunaratne alias“Kudu Salindu” who is in the custody of the CID.

Piyum Hasthika is being interrogated by the CID. He was linked to a murder in Panadura in January 2021.

A Red Notice was issued by Interpol in November 2023 to arrest Piyum Hasthika. (Colombo Gazette)